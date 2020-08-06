Stella Carman announced winner of the 2020 National Climate Student Essay Competition by Books Motivate Foundation
Books Motivate Foundation’s 2020 Sprint, Strive, Win Climate Outreach Campaign culminates with a virtual Reception of Champions event on Saturday, August 29UNITED STATES, August 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Books Motivate Foundation’s 2020 Sprint, Strive, Win student climate outreach campaign contacted teacher and community organizations from each state across the nation and the District of Columbia with climate essay entry submission requirements during the months of February through May of this year.
The 2020 National Climate Student Essay Competition winner announced by Books Motivate Foundation is Stella Carman, a Pullman High School student from the state of Washington in Whitman County. The teacher sponsor from Pullman High School is Ms. Johanna Brown.
Books Motivate Foundation’s ground-breaking climate essay program is the first state-by-state national climate essay competition in the United States. Dr. Pamela Ellis, executive director of Books Motivate Foundation stated, “On behalf of our advisory board and many supporters, we are grateful for exemplary high school science teachers and their students across the United States for significant contributions to the world that we live in now, and in the future. Every academic discipline as well as civic and corporate leaders have a unique role to play in reducing greenhouse gas emissions to enhance our climate quality of life. We want to also congratulate the state of Washington for being ranked by U.S. News and World Reports as the top state in the nation overall with 45% usage of clean renewal energy.”
A 2020 Reception of Champions Virtual Award event is scheduled for Saturday, August 29 from 12 Noon – 1:30 PM EDT. The Keynote speaker highlighted is futurist author, Chet Sisk, who will be discussing his new book, You and the New Normal: Jobs, Pandemics, Relationship, Climate Change, Success, Poverty, Leadership and Belief in the Emerging New World from Denver Colorado.
The public is invited to celebrate climate achievements with inspirational, informative presentations, and be challenged to maintain the vision, and work for sustainable climate solutions.
For virtual event tickets, and/or to donate or sponsor the climate essay program, contact Books Motivate Foundation via the website URL: https://www.booksmotivate.org/ or the email, info@booksmotivate.org
