NEW STUDY SHOWS CORRELATION BETWEEN HEALTH COACHING AND POSITIVE OUTCOMES FOR PEOPLE LIVING WITH CHRONIC PAIN

An independent study published in PLOS One shows that clients with chronic pain who participated in a pain coaching program experienced positive results.

SANDY, UT, USA, August 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SANDY, Utah (Aug 6, 2020) Take Courage Coaching® is pleased to announce that a ground-breaking independent study has been published in the highly acclaimed peer-reviewed science journal PLOS ONE and features data from our telephonic pain coaching program.

The study, “Health and wellness coaching positively impacts individuals with chronic pain and pain-related interference,” shows a positive correlation between health and wellness coaching and improved outcomes for people living with persistent, chronic pain and features data supplied from our 12-month program.

The analysis was done by an independent team of researchers, and their work brings us one giant leap closer to the goal of making pain coaching the standard of care. It shows that over 12 months’ time, many clients who participated in our program were able to decrease their experience of pain substantially while gaining improvements in both physical functioning and psychological health.

These findings are the first to show a direct correlation to the impact of health and wellness coaching on positive outcomes for people living with chronic pain. More research is needed; however, we are very pleased with our peer-reviewed results so far.

“This study has been in the works for nearly two years and shows that what we are doing on a daily basis is life changing for people living with chronic pain,” says Becky Curtis, founder and CEO. “Now with a peer-reviewed study backing us, we look forward to insurance companies, third party administrators and healthcare providers becoming more open to partnering with us to provide this kind of care to their clients living with chronic pain.”

About Take Courage Coaching®

Based in Sandy, Utah Take Courage Coaching is a health and wellness company and training school focused on the science and skills of pain management coaching. With a growing team of experienced, board-certified practitioners, we deliver a proven, collaborative form of treatment delivered telephonically. Our program is client-centered and focuses on the client's strengths and inherent motivation to improve. Since 2008, our primary goal has been to make pain management coaching the standard of care for people living with chronic pain. For more information about Take Courage Coaching® please visit us at TakeCourageCoaching.com or email media@takecouragecoaching.com

