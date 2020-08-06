Imcon International, Inc. Announces New Board Appointment
Joshua Vesely of Randstad will bring new strategic insights to Imcon to drive continued plans for global expansion
Randstad N.V. (NYSE:RAND.AS)ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imcon International, Inc., an immediate connectivity solutions provider with the ability to provide mobile Internet connections globally, is pleased to announce the appointment of Joshua Vesely to its Board of Directors. Vesely is the senior vice president of enterprise solutions for Randstad, the world’s largest human capital company.
“In this important role, Joshua will bring a unique global view to help drive our ongoing expansion to bring Internet connectivity to even the most remote places in the world. His extensive sales leadership experience, coupled with his strong academic background, will bring our Board another entrepreneurial and corporate perspective which is critical to respond to the fast-changing Internet needs across the world,” said Dr. Dale Meyerrose, Chairman and President of Imcon.
“I am very excited to join the great team at Imcon, an organization focused on connecting the world to their full potential by providing reliable secure internet access to anyone anywhere and everywhere. This is a company truly doing good in the world today,” commented Joshua Vesely.
Imcon developed the Internet Backpack to allow users to immediately establish an Internet presence, regardless of location, available power, or communications access. The Internet Backpack can connect with almost any Internet capable network and run indefinitely with its internal micro-grid power system. The Imcon Internet Backpack is currently delivering critical services for governments, schools, medical facilities, remote communities, and geographically dispersed companies on five continents.
Imcon International partnered with innovative technology partners to develop the always-on, self-sustaining Internet Backpack with one-touch, self-initiating features. The Internet Backpacks offer the mobility and flexibility to connect first responders, others in stressed or degraded environments, and those in remote locations across the globe to the world’s digital ecosystem. The Internet Backpack comes with self-contained tools, including a high-capacity battery, foldable solar panel, network adapters, mobile phones, user-tailored applications, and satellite, GPS, broadband and Wi-Fi interfaces.
About Imcon:
Imcon International, Inc., based in Atlanta, GA, is an immediate connectivity solutions provider with the ability to provide mobile Internet connections on over 90% of the globe. The Internet Backpack is a remote connectivity solution which allows users to be able to communicate and have computing resources from almost every location on the planet. The Internet Backpack also allows users to create internal wireless networks with large coverage areas. Imcon is developing Edge Connectivity Solutions providing users the ability to harness the power of the Internet in the most remote places and extreme of conditions or where Internet communication has been disrupted. For more information, please visit http://imconintl.com for more information.
About Randstad:
Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry. We support people and organizations in realizing their true potential by combining the power of today’s technology with our passion for people. We call it Human Forward. In 2019, we helped more than two million candidates find a meaningful job with our 280,000 clients. Furthermore, we trained more than 350,000 people. Randstad is active in 38 markets around the world and has top 3 positions in almost half of these. In 2019, Randstad had on average 38,280 corporate employees and generated revenue of € 23.7 billion. Randstad was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. Randstad N.V. is listed on the NYSE Euronext (symbol: RAND.AS). For more information, see www.randstad.com.
John R Loud
Imcon International Inc
+1 404-441-2027
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn