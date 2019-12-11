Imcon International Inc. and Fundación Monge Announce Partnership in Costa Rica

Starting in January with Enhanced Educational Internet Access in Combination with Virtual Reality

ATLANTA, GA, USA, December 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imcon International Inc., the developer of the Internet Backpack, an immediate connectivity solution that allows users to be able to communicate from almost any location on the planet, has executed an Agreement with Fundación Monge to bring Internet connectivity to remote learning locations throughout Costa Rica. The announcement was made today by Rob Loud, CEO, Imcon International and Maria Jose Monge Chevez, President of Fundación Monge.

“Fundación Monge is playing a vital role in advanced educational opportunities to students in the 15-24 age group,” said Loud. “In partnership with Fundación Monge, we are excited with the prospect of rolling out Imcon Internet Backpacks in up to 250 locations. This agreement allows Imcon to participate in a meaningful way in bridging the digital gap that still exists in a developed country like Costa Rica. In conjunction with Fundacion Monge, Imcon will be able to provide innovative Internet and communications solutions.”

Fundación Monge is utilizing a virtual reality and augmented reality gaming application, “Geekonia,” to address different skills such as critical thinking, collaboration, communication, problem solving, creative thinking, and social responsibility. More than 200 students from academic and technical colleges, beneficiaries of the Monge Foundation's "Soy Cambio" Program, have been trained with this virtual and augmented reality video game. This effort is part of a larger initiative called "Generating Skills in the New Workforce for the Knowledge Economy", which promotes Fundación Monge and the Inter-American Development Bank -through the IDB-LAB - to train young people in the socio-emotional skills that are key to accessing the world of work, especially in those companies linked to the Knowledge Economy.

“We are excited to partner with Imcon to bring Internet access to the populations in Costa Rica currently underserved,” stated Monge Chevez. “We believe by combining access to the Internet with our educational tools, we are making a large step forward in bridging the digital education gap in Costa Rica and will allow for better opportunities for many Costa Ricans.”

About Fundacion Monge

The vision of the Monge Foundation is to convert access to education into an important instrument of social mobility and the fight against poverty in Latin American communities, thanks to the direct intervention of the private sector and the deployment of state resources in partnership with this Foundation.

About Imcon International

Imcon International, Inc., is an immediate connectivity solutions provider with the ability to provide mobile Internet connections on over 90% of the globe. The Internet Backpack is a remote connectivity solution which allows users to be able to communicate and have computing resources from almost every location on the planet. The Internet Backpack also allows users to create internal wireless networks with large coverage areas. Imcon is developing Edge Connectivity Solutions providing users the ability to harness the power of the Internet in the most remote places and extreme of conditions. Please visit http://imconintl.com for more information.



