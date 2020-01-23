Imcon International & MDS Seguridad SpA Commence Delivery of Internet Backpacks to South America

Imcon International Helping Bridge the Digital Gap in Education

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imcon International Inc., the developer of the Internet Backpack, an immediate connectivity solution that allows users to be able to communicate from almost any location on the planet and MDS Seguridad SpA are pleased to announce the delivery of the first Internet Backpack solutions to South America.

Imcon International delivered the first order of Internet Backpacks to Tarapacá, Chile’ in December 2019. These backpacks were acquired by the Social Fund of the Regional Government of Tarapacá with support from the Errázuriz Foundation to help connect more schools and local communities throughout the Tarapacá region of Chile’.

“We are excited to partner with Imcon to provide these cutting edge products which will aid education in Chile’, and help bridge the digital gap throughout the country. This indeed is a great day for Tarapacá and Chile’,” stated Dario Valdivia, CEO of MDS Seguridad. “There are many areas in Chile’ without proper communications availability or Internet, and we believe Imcon’s Internet Backpack solution is the first product to start a wave of communications innovation throughout Chile’.”

“MDS Seguridad did Tarapacá a great service with the introduction of the Imcon Internet Backpack. With these expanded communications capabilities, the educational opportunities will be enhanced and expanded in the communities of Huara and Pozo Altamonte, then throughout the region. This is an exciting step forward and time for Tarapacá,” said Richard Godoy , President of the Association of Rural Municipality of Tarapaca.

“Dario and his team at MDS Seguridad have done a phenomenal job of showcasing the Internet Backpack in Chile’ and beginning the roll-out of up to 45 additional units in the Tarapacá region alone. Imcon is excited to be a part of the solution to the digital gap in not only Chile’, but throughout the world,” said Rob Loud, CEO of Imcon International. “The Internet Backpack was originally devloped as a solution for emergency response, but it has proven to be a solution in many additional areas such as education, remote-vacation locations, communication backup solutions and many others. With this delivery and the many to be delivered soon, Imcon continues to ‘Do Well by Doing Good.’”

About MDS Seguridad SpA

MDS Seguridad SpA is a 16-year-old company in the technology security market, specializing in video surveillance, intrusion, alarms, fire safety, digital security applications, access control of people and vehicles, GPS and CCTV in buses and trucks. With a focus on clients such as retailers, industries and government, MDS Seguridad SpA has executed and completed over one thousand projects. Visit MDSiot.com for more information



About Imcon

Imcon International, Inc., is an immediate connectivity solutions provider with the ability to provide mobile Internet connections on over 90% of the globe. The Internet Backpack is a remote connectivity solution which allows users to be able to communicate and have computing resources from almost every location on the planet. The Internet Backpack also allows users to create internal wireless networks with large coverage areas. Imcon is developing edgeware solutions providing users the ability to harness the power of the Internet in the most remote places and extreme of conditions. Please visit http://imconintl.com for more information.

