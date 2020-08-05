Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks/ LSA

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A403856

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Lewis                             

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury                     

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: 8/2/2020 approximately 0645

INCIDENT LOCATION: Tenney Pond Rd, Newbury

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident

 

ACCUSED: Zachary St. Martin                                                 

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 2nd 2020 at approximately 1015 hours Troopers

responded to a report of a crash on Tenney Pond Road in Newbury. Green Mountain

Power reported a vehicle struck a telephone pole, causing significant damage to

the pole. Troopers received a tip the vehicle was in the driveway of a residence

a short distance from the crash. Troopers located the vehicle which sustained

moderate front end damage as a result of the crash. Troopers learned the

operator Zachary St. Martin (DOB: 3/5/1983) had received a ride to his residence

in Bradford. St. Martin was later located and issued a citation for leaving the

scene of an accident with property damage resulting.  

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/7/2020          

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

