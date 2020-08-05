St. Johnsbury Barracks/ LSA
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A403856
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Lewis
STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-222-4680
DATE/TIME: 8/2/2020 approximately 0645
INCIDENT LOCATION: Tenney Pond Rd, Newbury
VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident
ACCUSED: Zachary St. Martin
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 2nd 2020 at approximately 1015 hours Troopers
responded to a report of a crash on Tenney Pond Road in Newbury. Green Mountain
Power reported a vehicle struck a telephone pole, causing significant damage to
the pole. Troopers received a tip the vehicle was in the driveway of a residence
a short distance from the crash. Troopers located the vehicle which sustained
moderate front end damage as a result of the crash. Troopers learned the
operator Zachary St. Martin (DOB: 3/5/1983) had received a ride to his residence
in Bradford. St. Martin was later located and issued a citation for leaving the
scene of an accident with property damage resulting.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/7/2020
COURT: Orange
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.