St. Johnsbury Barracks/ LSA

CASE#: 20A403856

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Lewis

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

DATE/TIME: 8/2/2020 approximately 0645

INCIDENT LOCATION: Tenney Pond Rd, Newbury

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident

ACCUSED: Zachary St. Martin

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 2nd 2020 at approximately 1015 hours Troopers

responded to a report of a crash on Tenney Pond Road in Newbury. Green Mountain

Power reported a vehicle struck a telephone pole, causing significant damage to

the pole. Troopers received a tip the vehicle was in the driveway of a residence

a short distance from the crash. Troopers located the vehicle which sustained

moderate front end damage as a result of the crash. Troopers learned the

operator Zachary St. Martin (DOB: 3/5/1983) had received a ride to his residence

in Bradford. St. Martin was later located and issued a citation for leaving the

scene of an accident with property damage resulting.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/7/2020

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.