Clearwater Region August rainbow trout stocking schedule

Personnel from Fish and Game's Clearwater hatchery will be releasing catchable-sized rainbow trout at the following locations during August.

Water body Week stocked Number of Trout

Karolyns Pond Aug 3-7 400

Karolyns Pond Aug 17-21 400

The number of trout actually released may be altered by weather, water conditions, equipment problems or schedule changes. If delays occur, trout will be stocked when conditions become favorable.

Use the Idaho Fish Planner on the Fish and Game website to review stocking history of your favorite water and when the next stocking will occur: https://idfg.idaho.gov/ifwis/fishingplanner. Contact the Clearwater Hatchery for more information (208) 476-3331.