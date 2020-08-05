Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Clearwater Region August rainbow trout stocking schedule

Personnel from Fish and Game's Clearwater hatchery will be releasing catchable-sized rainbow trout at the following locations during August.

Water body                 Week stocked               Number of Trout

Karolyns Pond            Aug 3-7                            400

Karolyns Pond            Aug 17-21                       400

The number of trout actually released may be altered by weather, water conditions, equipment problems or schedule changes. If delays occur, trout will be stocked when conditions become favorable.

Use the Idaho Fish Planner on the Fish and Game website to review stocking history of your favorite water and when the next stocking will occur: https://idfg.idaho.gov/ifwis/fishingplanner. Contact the Clearwater Hatchery for more information (208) 476-3331.

