Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 971 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 178,720 in the last 365 days.

State Staff | Nebraska Department of Education

It is the policy of the Nebraska Department of Education not to discriminate on the basis of gender, disability, race, color, religion, marital status, age or national origin in its education programs, administration, policies, employment or other agency programs.

The Nebraska FFA Association is financially supported through the Nebraska Center for Student Leadership at the Nebraska Department of Education.  Support for programs is partially provided through the Carl D. Perkins Career and Technical Education Act of 2006, administered through the Nebraska Department of Education. However, the contents do not necessarily represent the policy of the United States Department of Education, and you should not assume endorsement by the Federal Government.

You just read:

State Staff | Nebraska Department of Education

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.