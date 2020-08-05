State Staff | Nebraska Department of Education

It is the policy of the Nebraska Department of Education not to discriminate on the basis of gender, disability, race, color, religion, marital status, age or national origin in its education programs, administration, policies, employment or other agency programs.

The Nebraska FFA Association is financially supported through the Nebraska Center for Student Leadership at the Nebraska Department of Education. Support for programs is partially provided through the Carl D. Perkins Career and Technical Education Act of 2006, administered through the Nebraska Department of Education. However, the contents do not necessarily represent the policy of the United States Department of Education, and you should not assume endorsement by the Federal Government.