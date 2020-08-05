Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Dollar General Expanding in Ardmore

Dollar General announced plans to expand its distribution center presence through the anticipated addition of one traditional distribution center in Walton, Kentucky and three DG Fresh cold storage facilities in Bowling Green, Kentucky; Ardmore, Oklahoma and West Sacramento, California. In total, the addition of these new facilities is expected to create 600 new career opportunities.

“Dollar General’s supply chain network plays a critical role in ensuring the products customers need and want are delivered to our nearly 17,000 stores in a timely and consistent manner. The addition of these facilities continues to drive efficiency and service through our exceptional supply chain network,” said Mike Kindy, Dollar General’s executive vice president of global supply chain. “We are grateful for the continued partnerships with state and local leaders in each of these communities.”

The planned addition of three additional DG Fresh facilities will support the company’s strategic, multi-phased shift to self-distribution of frozen and refrigerated products. 

In Ardmore, construction is scheduled to begin on a 160,000-square-foot DG Fresh facility in fall 2020. The facility is expected to provide dual distribution synergies with the Company’s traditional dry facility that opened in Ardmore in 1994. The facility is expected to be complete by spring 2021 and create approximately 65 new jobs. 

