Microsoft Director of Professional Services Joins Planet Technologies Team
Planet Technologies welcomes Douglas Ross as the Director of Partner Engagement for Government Business.GERMANTOWN, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Planet Technologies welcomes Douglas Ross as the Director of Partner Engagement for Government Business.
Prior to joining Planet, Doug served as the Modern Workplace, Director of Delivery Management for Microsoft’s US Public Sector. In this role, Doug built a practice supporting the Business Productivity needs of the US Federal, State, Local and Education Markets. Over his more than 20 years of service with Microsoft, Doug has led complex client engagements from small to large public sector organizations while consistently focused on providing client delight, fiscal health and employee growth.
“Planet’s reputation as a trusted advisor and honest broker to government combined with an exceptional track record designing and deploying Microsoft solutions made joining Planet an easy decision,” says Ross.
Planet President Scott Tucker noted, “The addition of Doug on our team comes at an important time. Planet’s knowledgeable and trustworthy approach to IT modernization is needed right now in an accelerated way. Doug’s past experience and leadership will lend additional value to our customer’s ongoing success.”
Founded in 1998, Planet Technologies is recognized as the elite architect and leading provider of Microsoft consulting services to the public sector. We are in the business of trust and our customers include states and cities across the country, the Department of Defense, intelligence sector and numerous civilian agencies of the federal government who are interested in doing things right the first time. Most of our clients are repeat customers and that is our greatest achievement. Planet has been awarded Microsoft Cloud Partner of the Year, Security Partner of the Year, Federal Partner of the Year, State and Local Government Partner of the Year, and Windows Partner of the Year. With 14 Microsoft Gold Competencies, there are very few partners in the world that can claim equivalent expertise and industry knowledge.
