B2B INTENT DATA LEADER BOMBORA JOINS THE HUBSPOT APP MARKETPLACE
Company Surge® helps increase sales by identifying prospects whose interest in a product is increasing
Company SurgeⓇ Intent data allows us to engage with prospects interested in workflow automation software that we wouldn't have otherwise."NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Bombora announced that it is now listed in the HubSpot App Marketplace. App Partners are independent software vendors who have built an integration with HubSpot and been accepted to the App Marketplace.
— Trevor Killick, Head of Digital Marketing, Hornbill
With the integration HubSpot’s customers can now more easily identify which accounts to prioritize, when to market to them, and with which messages.
Bombora’s intent data tells companies which businesses are researching the products and services they and their competitors sell. That data is now integrated directly into HubSpot to prioritize prospect engagement in existing marketing workflows.
“As a leading global IT consultancy, we’re always looking for ways to move faster and get in front of prospects in their purchase journey,” said Dan Kraus, VP Global Sales and Marketing, Vision33. “Company SurgeⓇ Intent data in HubSpot is helping our teams understand who’s getting into the purchase cycle, researching topics related to us, and being able to nurture them through marketing.”
HubSpot’s App Partner Program is an ecosystem of valuable third-party integrations. App Partners comply with a set of requirements:
"Company SurgeⓇ Intent data allows us to engage with prospects interested in workflow automation software that we wouldn’t have otherwise,” said Trevor Killick, Head of Digital Marketing, Hornbill. “It aids the sales team in highlighting which topics to align enablement content with when reaching out to prospects and helps us better segment our database for outbound marketing."
Bombora identifies specific accounts that are researching products and services by capturing intent signals across a proprietary, consent-based cooperative of thousands of B2B websites. It uses natural language processing to understand meaning, context, and engagement with content, and its patented Company Surge® data is a normalized score showing content consumption spikes against a baseline of normal consumption, scored weekly to show trend analysis. Unlike other behavioral data segments, Bombora Company SurgeⓇ delivers the in-market prospects on the company level, allowing marketing and sales to work in tandem and prioritize the target accounts that appear closest to making a purchase decision.
“By monitoring relevant topic consumption from within businesses we’re able to help B2B marketers find prospects that are already interested in their goods or services,” Bombora CEO Erik Matlick said. “Integrating with market leader HubSpot makes our data easier to use and helps B2B marketers find their prospects across all marketing and sales channels.”
About Bombora
Bombora is the leading provider of intent data for B2B marketers. Bombora's data aligns marketing and sales teams, enabling them to base their actions on the knowledge of what companies are in market for which products. Bombora's Company Surge data reports on changes in consumption on specific product-related topics from within businesses.
The source of this data is the first co-operative of premium B2B media companies. Members contribute content consumption and behavioral data about their audiences. In turn, they can better understand their audiences, serve advertisers and monetize their inventory.
About HubSpot
HubSpot is a leading growth platform. Since 2006, HubSpot has been on a mission to make the world more inbound. Today, over 78,700 total customers in more than 120 countries use HubSpot’s award-winning software, services, and support to transform the way they attract, engage, and delight customers. Comprised of Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub, and a powerful free CRM, HubSpot gives companies the tools they need to Grow Better.
HubSpot has been named a top place to work by Glassdoor, Fortune, The Boston Globe, and The Boston Business Journal. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA with offices in Dublin, Ireland; Singapore; Sydney, Australia; Tokyo, Japan; Berlin, Germany; Paris, France; Bogotá, Colombia; Ghent, Belgium; and Portsmouth, NH.
