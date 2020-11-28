Clwyd Probert from Whitehat SEO appears in Leaders Council podcast alongside Lord Blunkett
Companies and individuals are worried. Uncertainty in the marketplace creates difficult business conditions and challenges for managementLONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, November 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clwyd Probert was invited onto The Leaders Council podcast to speak about his views on leadership, as the founder and CEO of inbound marketing agency, Whitehat SEO.
Clwyd opens the episode speaking to host Matthew O’Neill about the role leadership has played in his career to date and how he views its importance in navigating his agency through the future of the pandemic and beyond.
The Leaders Council of Great Britain and Northern Ireland is currently in the process of talking to leadership figures from across the nation in an attempt to understand what it means today. The podcast episode also features an interview with former Home Secretary, Lord Blunkett.
Matthew O'Neill commented, ‘Hosting a show like this, where you speak to genuine leaders who have been there and done it, either on a national stage or within a crucial industry sector, is an absolute honour.’
Lord Blunkett, chairman of The Leaders Council of Great Britain and Northern Ireland said, ‘I think the most informative element of each episode is the first part, where Matthew O'Neill is able to sit down with someone who really gets how their industry works and knows how to make their organisation tick. Someone who’s there day in day out working hard and inspiring others. That’s what leadership is all about.’
Hear what Clwyd has to say on the podcast in full here: https://youtu.be/Ds1PV69qvo4
You can also discover more about Clwyd Probert here: http://www.leaderscouncil.co.uk/members/clwyd-probert
Clwyd Probert
Whitehat Inbound Marketing Ltd
+44 20 8834 4795
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn