Mind Calm Professional Massage Expands To Kensington

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, March 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mind Calm Professional Massage ( www.soheavenlymassage.co.uk ) a cosy massage in Kensington is becoming a relaxation favourite among Londoners seeking to take better care of their health and wellbeing.Their highly trained massage therapists provide a variety of therapeutic massage treatments to West London residents. They believe that everyone deserves wellness treatments to combat stress, most especially professionals working in key industries such as transport and health care, which is why they recently launched a special wellness program for TFL and NHS staff, giving them access to inclusive wellness memberships at special concession rates.According to Mind Calm’s spokesperson“We believe each client has specific needs for improving their wellbeing and reducing stress, no two massage sessions are alike. Our customised treatments take into account the individual’s current muscular discomforts and we work together to deliver a results-driven treatment through the lens of the client’s unique body structure and postural habits. The goal is for each person to leave their treatment more relaxed, centered and self-aware by empowering clients to intentionally seek personal balance”.Mind Calm’s massage studio aims to deliver a memorable wellness experience each and every time and the cosy space has been designed with ultimate comfort in mind.Upon entering the relaxation massage room, one is greeted with tropical scenery, beautiful palm trees and breath-taking ocean imagery which feels like stepping onto a secret Caribbean hideaway. Surrounding calming ocean sounds guide you further on a beautiful relaxation journey.Their signature treatment is the Hawaiian Lomi Lomi Massage which is attracting many from far and wide to experience a feeling of the South Pacific islands right in the heart of London.For more information on booking one of their signature massage treatments, visit their website About Mind Calm MassageJust moments from South Kensington station, Mind Calm Massage is a convenient and enjoyable place to destress and be pampered. Whether your visit is to relieve muscular tension or stress relief, we aim to delight you with a relaxing and memorable experience each and every time.



