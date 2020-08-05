Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 909 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 178,586 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks / Sexual assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 19B403931

TROOPER: Detective David Pfindel / Detective Steven Gelder                                                            

STATION: Rutland                    

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101 

LOCATION: Danby, VT

VIOLATION: Sexual assault

ACCUSED: James Cross Jr

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mt Tabor, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On August 30, 2019, Vermont State Police responded to a reported sexual assault involving a juvenile victim in Danby, VT. On September 3, 2019, Vermont State Police and the Department of Children and Families (DCF) interviewed the child.  On August 5, 2020, the investigation concluded with James Cross Jr being charged with the offense of sexual assault.  Cross Jr was issued a citation to appear at the Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division, to stand before a judge on August 31, 2020 at 10:00 am.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: Yes 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, Rutland

COURT DATE/TIME: August 31, 2020 at 1000 hrs

           

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

Rutland Barracks / Sexual assault

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.