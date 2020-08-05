Rutland Barracks / Sexual assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 19B403931

TROOPER: Detective David Pfindel / Detective Steven Gelder

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

LOCATION: Danby, VT

VIOLATION: Sexual assault

ACCUSED: James Cross Jr

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mt Tabor, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On August 30, 2019, Vermont State Police responded to a reported sexual assault involving a juvenile victim in Danby, VT. On September 3, 2019, Vermont State Police and the Department of Children and Families (DCF) interviewed the child. On August 5, 2020, the investigation concluded with James Cross Jr being charged with the offense of sexual assault. Cross Jr was issued a citation to appear at the Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division, to stand before a judge on August 31, 2020 at 10:00 am.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, Rutland

COURT DATE/TIME: August 31, 2020 at 1000 hrs

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.