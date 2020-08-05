SemaConnect Powers Up Gilbarco Veeder-Root

SemaConnect's smart networked EV charging stations support the next generation of electric fleet vehicles.

Leading electric vehicle supply equipment and fuel equipment provider team up on EV charging

As fleets go electric, smart charging infrastructure is critical to fleet charging. SemaConnect and Gilbarco Veeder-Root will be ready to help them charge.” — Mahi Reddy, CEO at SemaConnect

BOWIE, MD., USA, August 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SemaConnect, the leading provider of electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) to the North American commercial property market, has partnered with Gilbarco Veeder-Root, global leader in fueling systems, to launch a new solution for commercial fueling. Now, fleet operators and fuel stations can purchase the Amps2Go smart Level 2 charging station from Gilbarco Veeder-Root, which is powered by SemaConnect equipment.

The Amps2Go charging station uses SemaConnect’s Series 6 technology to provide smart charging capabilities. With a slim, timeless build, interactive LED lights, and wireless connectivity, the Amps2Go charger will support Gilbarco Veeder-Root customers with an exceptional charging solution. The easy-to-use charging stations support all EV drivers, with interoperability with leading driver apps and the ability to start a charge via smart card, mobile application, or automated phone system. The new Amps2Go stations feature the J-1772 connector, which is compatible with all plug-in electric vehicles in North America including Tesla, Rivian, Ford, and General Motors.

“Our extensive research shows that many customers, particularly in the C&I and fleet markets would greatly benefit from the Amps2Go product, as it acts as a perfect complement to our DC fast charging products and addresses important customer use cases,” said Deepesh Nayanar, head of e-mobility at Gilbarco Veeder-Root. “We are really excited about partnering with SemaConnect who bring with them smart technology and a strong track record in the Level 2 space.”

“We’re excited to partner with Gilbarco Veeder-Root on the new Amps2Go program for Level 2 charging,” said Mahi Reddy, CEO at SemaConnect. “Over the next ten years as more drivers buy electric vehicles, more fuel stations will need EV charging stations. And as fleets go electric, smart charging infrastructure is critical to fleet charging. SemaConnect and Gilbarco Veeder-Root will be ready to help them charge.”

“Not only are drivers replacing their personal vehicles, but companies are also converting their fleets,” said Mark Pastrone, COO at SemaConnect. “Gilbarco Veeder-Root is perfectly positioned to help electric fleets boost their efficiency and charge at night. We’re honored to support the next generation of fleets.”

For more information on Amps2Go, visit: https://www.gilbarco.com/us/l2-ev-charger-amps2go-series-6 .

About SemaConnect:

SemaConnect is the leading provider of electric vehicle amenities to the North American commercial and residential property markets. A complete EV support partner, SemaConnect delivers a truly modern property experience through innovative, elegantly designed charging stations and a robust and open network. The company has helped maximize property value and appeal through thousands of successful Class A deployments since its founding in 2008, for companies such as CBRE, JLL, Hines, Greystar, Cisco Systems and Standard Parking. SemaConnect remains the preferred charging solutions partner of municipal, parking, multifamily, hotel, office and retail customers across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit https://www.semaconnect.com/.

About Gilbarco Veeder-Root:

Gilbarco Veeder-Root is the worldwide technology leader for retail and commercial fueling operations offering the broadest range of integrated solutions from the forecourt to the convenience store and head office. For over 150 years, Gilbarco Veeder-Root has earned the trust of its customers by providing long-term partnership, uncompromising support, and proven reliability. Major product lines include fuel dispensers, point-of-sale systems, payment solutions, tank gauges, retail software development and integration and fleet management systems. For more information, please visit: www.gilbarco.com .