BEST Robotics Enhances FREE STEM Programs with Remote Learning and Diverse Access in New Competition Entitled Outbreak
Providing Diverse Access to New Robotics Competition entitled Outbreak
PITTSBURGH, August 5, 2020 – BEST Robotics, a tuition-free program that gets kids interested in science and engineering by teaching them to build their own robots, announces changes to its programs to meet educational challenges during and post Covid-19.
As a national nonprofit delivering free STEM education to schools across the country, BEST Robotics has stayed focused throughout the impact of Covid-19 on making STEM education accessible.
As students adjust to distance and modified classroom experiences, BEST continues to be a partner to students, teams and schools by creating FREE project-based STEM-learning programs.
Adjusting to these changes in educational format, BEST is diversifying into THREE different STEM programs, starting with this year’s robotics competition entitled 2020 Outbreak:
The first STEM program involves BEST Outbreak Hubs which will take place in BEST Hubs across the nation, often in partnership with leading universities and centers of higher education, just as it has for the past 27 years. BEST Outbreak Hubs will follow all local and national CDC guidelines.
The second program is the newly developed BEST Outbreak Classroom, which can take place anywhere the teams can assemble (i.e. schools, classrooms, etc.) for the duration of up to 9 weeks to advance through numerous BEST competition challenges. Teams and students will work with mentors, judges and volunteers through a dedicated system of video conferencing.
The third program is the newly developed BEST Outbreak Online which will be completely virtual, making the competition more accessible to students and teams. BEST felt a virtual option was vital to provide students and teams the opportunity to compete even when COVID restrictions or distance from STEM Hub locations are an issue. The new online program will provide unique challenges to advance as a team and acquire new skills.
Since its establishment, almost 30 years ago, BEST has sustained the vision of two forward-thinking and innovative engineers from Texas Instruments, Ted Mahler and Steve Marum. Thousands of students and volunteers help keep alive this spirit of innovation as BEST Robotics continues to create more engaging challenges and opportunities to learn STEM skills.
Together with its national partners, MathWorks, Texas Instruments, and Toyota USA Foundation, this diversity in STEM programs enables BEST Robotics to empower a multifaceted education system to continue educating our future leaders.
If you have questions about BEST, please contact Mr. Michael Steiner the Executive Director at Michael.Steiner@bestinc.org
Mike Bright, BRI Board President
Dr. Bright's day job is as Professor and Chair of the Electrical and Computer Engineering Department at Grove City College.
About BEST Robotics
BEST Robotics is a national 501 (c) 3 that delivers a free STEM education program and competition to middle and high school students. The BEST Robotics mission is to make STEM education accessible and inclusive and to engage and excite students about engineering, science, and technology, ultimately inspiring them to pursue higher education and career opportunities in these fields.
Founded in 1993, BEST Robotics operates 41 licensed hubs across 14 states, serving approximately 900 schools and 18,000 students annually. Through partnerships with higher education, tech schools, and organizations, BEST Robotics' hubs manage local delivery of the program with the help of 4,500 volunteers from hundreds of corporate and community supporters.
