Ghassan Najib Pharaon Hospital completes Temos’ “COVID-19 Safe” program
EINPresswire.com/ -- Global accreditation leader, Temos International Healthcare Accreditation (TEMOS), announces that the Ghassan Najib Pharaon Hospital (GNP Hospital) is the first hospital worldwide to successfully complete the requirements for the Temos “Certificate of Compliance: COVID-19 Safe” program.
GNP Hospital, a tertiary care hospital in Jedda, Saudi Arabia, is the first Temos client to successfully complete the program thanks to coordinated efforts by hospital leadership and a dedicated team effort.
According to the hospital’s CEO, Dr. Faisal Al Battah, “We researched many sources to find the needed information to guide us to maximize safety for our patients and staff during this COVID-19 pandemic. The Temos program gave us clear and up-to-date standards with helpful guidance as well as continuous support throughout the certification journey. Now the standards are integrated into our daily practice”.
Temos is the first accreditation organization to develop and implement a “Certificate of Compliance” program in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The program is designed to provide guidance to hospitals and clinics to minimize the risk of transmission while increasing patient and staff safety. The program’s standards are based on up to date best international clinical practices as well as scientific studies and guidelines published by WHO, CDC, ISQua and other reputable sources to address the specific exposure risks, sources of exposure, routes for transmission, and other unique characteristics of SARS-CoV-2.
The Temos team of experts continuously review new research and guidelines to ensure that the Certificate program’s standards contain the most current knowledge. Version 2.0 will be released in the second week of August, providing new standards while updating others. Temos CEO, Dr. Claudia Mika, states, “It is essential that Temos maintain its high standards and support our clients with reliable best practices from trusted sources. We owe it to the patients and staff of all of our clients like GNP Hospital as well as those hospitals and clinics that have downloaded the standards for free. Given the pandemic, we want these guidelines available to all who need them and are proud to set the example for others to follow”.
To learn more about the “Certificate of Compliance: COVID-19 Safe” program, please visit the Temos website. Download the brochure and register for free to receive access to the program’s standards. https://www.temos-worldwide.com/covid-19-safe.aspx
Founded in 2010, Temos accredits hospitals and clinics, dental services, IVF clinics, physical rehabilitation services, and eye care clinics. It offers its “Certificate of Compliance: COVID-19 Safe” program as well as certification for medical travel coordinators (“facilitators”) or medical concierge services. With clients on five continents, the company is experiencing exciting growth to help its clients deliver world-class clinical and patient experience services.
For more information about Temos International Healthcare Accreditation, contact: Ms. Barbel Prokop, at b.prokop@temos-international.com, +49 2204 42648 0, or visit the Temos website at https://www.temos-worldwide.com/.
Barbel Prokop
GNP Hospital, a tertiary care hospital in Jedda, Saudi Arabia, is the first Temos client to successfully complete the program thanks to coordinated efforts by hospital leadership and a dedicated team effort.
According to the hospital’s CEO, Dr. Faisal Al Battah, “We researched many sources to find the needed information to guide us to maximize safety for our patients and staff during this COVID-19 pandemic. The Temos program gave us clear and up-to-date standards with helpful guidance as well as continuous support throughout the certification journey. Now the standards are integrated into our daily practice”.
Temos is the first accreditation organization to develop and implement a “Certificate of Compliance” program in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The program is designed to provide guidance to hospitals and clinics to minimize the risk of transmission while increasing patient and staff safety. The program’s standards are based on up to date best international clinical practices as well as scientific studies and guidelines published by WHO, CDC, ISQua and other reputable sources to address the specific exposure risks, sources of exposure, routes for transmission, and other unique characteristics of SARS-CoV-2.
The Temos team of experts continuously review new research and guidelines to ensure that the Certificate program’s standards contain the most current knowledge. Version 2.0 will be released in the second week of August, providing new standards while updating others. Temos CEO, Dr. Claudia Mika, states, “It is essential that Temos maintain its high standards and support our clients with reliable best practices from trusted sources. We owe it to the patients and staff of all of our clients like GNP Hospital as well as those hospitals and clinics that have downloaded the standards for free. Given the pandemic, we want these guidelines available to all who need them and are proud to set the example for others to follow”.
To learn more about the “Certificate of Compliance: COVID-19 Safe” program, please visit the Temos website. Download the brochure and register for free to receive access to the program’s standards. https://www.temos-worldwide.com/covid-19-safe.aspx
Founded in 2010, Temos accredits hospitals and clinics, dental services, IVF clinics, physical rehabilitation services, and eye care clinics. It offers its “Certificate of Compliance: COVID-19 Safe” program as well as certification for medical travel coordinators (“facilitators”) or medical concierge services. With clients on five continents, the company is experiencing exciting growth to help its clients deliver world-class clinical and patient experience services.
For more information about Temos International Healthcare Accreditation, contact: Ms. Barbel Prokop, at b.prokop@temos-international.com, +49 2204 42648 0, or visit the Temos website at https://www.temos-worldwide.com/.
Barbel Prokop
Temos
+49 2204 42648 0
email us here