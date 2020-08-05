WAX Blockchain Meetup with Evan Vandenberg!

Eighth WAX Blockchain Meetup announced featuring Evan Vandenberg

CHICAGO, IL, USA, August 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The eighth WAX Blockchain Meetup organized jointly by Malta Block and EOSphere is scheduled for 11th of August, 2020 at 7 pm Central Time.

Our guest speaker for the meetup is Evan Vandenberg - Director of Business Development at WAX!

The meetup will be live-streamed via Crowdcast!

Evan has had an exciting career leading up to his current role at WAX. He has been instrumental in bringing Topps and William Shatner NFTs to WAX as well as many more that are in the pipeline.

We are going to have a lively discussion about NFTs, the recent spectacular launch of William Shatner's NFTs and much more!

We are giving away 3 NFTs to three lucky winners!

- one NFT from GPK series 1

- one NFT from GPK - Tiger series

- one NFT from William Shatner series

To qualify please complete the following steps:

1. Join our WAX Meetup Telegram channel:

https://t.me/wax_blockchain_meetup

2. Join the Meetup live-stream on 11th of August:

https://www.crowdcast.io/e/wax-blockchain-meetup-8

3. Post a question and include your WAX account at the end.

4. Three winners will be randomly selected from all qualified entries!

About Malta Block

Malta Block is a guild on the WAX blockchain. In addition to maintaining a top-notch block production infrastructure, we offer a wide range of services - from token smart contract design and creation, to managing the resources needed for an airdrop such as RAM and CPU, as well as taking care of all the details that go into conducting a successful airdrop.

Malta Block also offers services as a DAPP Service Provider (DSP) on WAX.

