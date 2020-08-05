Airwheel F3  sport dust mask makes full use of technology to change masks

electric mask Airwheel F3 electric mask Airwheel F3 smart fresh air mask

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, August 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abstract: Because of the epidemic situation, masks are still a necessity for going out, but it is just the sullen feeling of serial connection that can withstand many people. In order to help people to breathe smoothly and avoid the suffocating experience, Airwheel has specially launched a smart fresh air mask F3, which uses the power of technology to transform the mask.

Traditional disposable masks causes discomfort in wearing experience. Worse, the multi-layer structure adds resistance to breathing. In order to change this wearing experience, Airwheel F3 smart fresh air mask adopts ergonomic three-dimensional design. The edge of the mask can fit the curve of the face to ensure hermeticity, while there is enough space inside the mask to keep the mouth and nose from being suffocated by covering. At the same time, it also specially designed an aerodynamic system, which can actively enter the air inside the mask, to solve the resistance problem of air when passing through the filter.

In order to further improve the comfort of wearing the breathing experience, Airwheel F3 air expert is also equipped with a professional sensor. After the smart mode is turned on, it can detect the dynamic and static state of the wearer, and can automatically adjust the wind speed to make breathing more comfortable. In addition, its silicone lanyard is made of high-softness material, close to the skin hardness, and is designed with multiple gears to adjust. While meeting the needs of users with different head circumferences, you can also flexibly choose the ear hanging type and headband style to meet different needs.

In terms of protection, Airwheel F3 sport dust mask adopts 4-layer high-efficiency filtration technology, including skin-friendly non-woven fabric layer, high-efficiency melt-blown fabric layer, activated carbon layer, non-woven fabric protection layer, which can effectively block PM2.5, harmful substances such as bacteria and viruses.

Airwheel F3 smart mask adopts a modular design, which can be quickly disassembled without tools. After disassembly, the filter can be replaced according to the usage. The fresh air module is located outside the filter and does not directly contact the wearer. The remaining parts are made of high temperature resistant materials, which can be sterilized by high temperature water boiling or alcohol wiping and disinfection.

