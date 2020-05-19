Airwheel F3 electric mask Airwheel F3 electric mask Airwheel F3 smart mask

How to breathe comfortably and smoothly? The answer is Airwheel F3 smart fresh air mask.

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, May 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abstract: In the current epidemic situation, it is imperative to understand how to improve your breathing quality. After all, wearing a sullen disposable medical mask every day for work and life, physical discomfort will also bring mood clouds. How to breathe comfortably and smoothly. Now, you need the Airwheel F3.

Airwheel F3 smart fresh air mask adopts 4 layers of high-efficiency filtration technology. The filter includes skin-friendly non-woven fabric layer, high-efficiency melt-blown fabric layer, activated carbon layer and non-woven fabric protection layer, which can effectively block PM2.5, bacteria and viruses and other harmful substances, so that the wearer can feel more at ease when traveling outside. Of course, this isn’t the end. Unlike traditional masks, Airwheel F3 are equipped with electrostatic micromotors and booster fans, which can actively supply air to the inside of the mask, so that the wearer can breathe smoothly without effort.

Airwheel F3 smart mask not only selects food-grade soft silicone on the materials that directly contact the face, which ensures that it does not irritate the skin and has no odor; it also uses ergonomic design to achieve a 360-degree fit on the face, making the force more even and brings no load. The mask lanyard also uses food-grade silicone material, with multiple gears that can be adjusted to meet the needs of people with different head circumferences and face shapes. It can also achieve two different wearing options of headband and earband.

Along with the upgrade of the mask wearing experience, Airwheel F3 electric mask also realizes the "reusable wearing" of the mask, which reduces the waste of raw materials, is more environmentally friendly, and is more cost-effective for consumers. It adopts a modular design, which can be easily and quickly disassembled. After disassembly, except for the fresh air module and filter, the rest of the parts are made of high temperature resistant materials, which can be sterilized by boiling or alcohol. According to research, boiling for 5 minutes can kill 99.9% of bacteria.

Airwheel also develops an APP, and can periodically remind users to replace the filter according to the usage. In addition, you can also check the remaining power and duration of the smart fresh air mask through the APP, adjust the working mode, or turn on/off the timer switch.

Airwheel Air Experts USB Charging Electric Mask With Fan Motor and filter in Resusable