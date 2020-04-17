Still worrying about the discomfort of wearing a mask? Try Airwheel F3 smart fresh air mask

electric mask Airwheel F3 smart fresh air mask F3 fresh air mask

The new smart fresh air masks introduced by Airwheel can improve the mask wearing experience and keep you away from discomfort.

Airwheel F3 smart mask relies on an electrostatic micromotor and a booster fan to build an aerodynamic system. Inhalation of air intake and exhalation of air can form an effective dynamic air circulation, which avoids secondary inhalation of exhaust gas, and allows the wearer to breathe effortlessly while ensuring every breath is fresh air. In addition, F3 fresh air mask is also equipped with a professional sensor. When the intelligent adjustment mode is turned on, it can detect the wearer's dynamic and static state. Whether it is walking, running, riding or sitting still, it will automatically adjust to the appropriate wind speed to maintain breathing comfort.

The food-grade silicone material is used as the main body of the mask and the ergonomics are fully referenced, so that the Airwheel F3 electric mask and the face are fully fitted. Moreover, the strap used for wearing is made of high-softness silicone material, which is similar to the skin hardness, and has a variety of length adjustments. You can flexibly choose the ear or head according to different needs and preferences.

Airwheel F3 air expert mask contains 4 high-efficiency filter layers, which are skin-friendly non-woven fabric layer, high-efficiency melt-blown fabric layer, heat-sealable fabric layer, and non-woven fabric protection layer, which can effectively block harmful substances such as PM2.5, bacteria, and viruses.

Also, the filter of Airwheel F3 electric mask is replaceable for reuse. At the same time, it is also equipped with an intelligent APP, which can monitor the use time of the filter in real time according to the use time and environment, intelligently remind the user to replace the filter in time, and record the total wearing time, remind the remaining power, etc.

