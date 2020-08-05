Middlesex Barracks/Violations of Conditions of Release
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A303301
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER RYAN RIEGLER
STATION: MIDDLESEX
CONTACT#: 802.229.9191
DATE/TIME: 08/04/2020 AT 1800 HOURS
INCIDENT LOCATION: DONNA LANE, WASHINGTON, VT 05675
VIOLATION: VIOLATIONS OF CONDITIONS
ACCUSED: TODD EVERETT JONES JR.
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: WASHINGTON, VT 05675
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 04, 2020 at approximately 1800 hours, Vermont State Police responded to an address in the town of Washington for a reported family disturbance. An investigation into the incident revealed that Jones had acted in a violent and threatening manner, which was a violation of his conditions of release. Jones was taken into custody and transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks for processing. Jones was issued a citation to appear in Orange County District Court on August 5, 2020 at 1230 hours to answer the charge of Violation of Conditions of Release. Jones was subsequently released on conditions of release.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/05/2020 AT 1230 HOURS
COURT: ORANGE COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT - CRIMINAL DIVISION
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: NONE
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE