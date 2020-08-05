Middlesex Barracks/Violations of Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A303301

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER RYAN RIEGLER

STATION: MIDDLESEX

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

DATE/TIME: 08/04/2020 AT 1800 HOURS

INCIDENT LOCATION: DONNA LANE, WASHINGTON, VT 05675

VIOLATION: VIOLATIONS OF CONDITIONS

ACCUSED: TODD EVERETT JONES JR.

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: WASHINGTON, VT 05675

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On August 04, 2020 at approximately 1800 hours, Vermont State Police responded to an address in the town of Washington for a reported family disturbance. An investigation into the incident revealed that Jones had acted in a violent and threatening manner, which was a violation of his conditions of release. Jones was taken into custody and transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks for processing. Jones was issued a citation to appear in Orange County District Court on August 5, 2020 at 1230 hours to answer the charge of Violation of Conditions of Release. Jones was subsequently released on conditions of release.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/05/2020 AT 1230 HOURS

COURT: ORANGE COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT - CRIMINAL DIVISION

LODGED - LOCATION: NO

BAIL: NONE

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE