BlessedGirls Global and I Change Nations Collaborate on 2 Day Woman and Youth Civility Summit

Having both youth and adults on the panel allowed us to bridge the generations and increase dialogue and understanding of everyone's individual challenges and concerns.” — Dr Anana Phifer-Derilhomme, Founder of Blessed Girls

ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY, USA, August 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- I Change Nations Women of Dialogue, Regional Statemen & World Civility AmbassadorDr Anana Phifer Presented The Blessed GIrls Global Women & Youth Civility Summit “I Am The Solution” on July 10-11, 2020Dr Anana Phifer-Derilhomme The Women & Children Civility Practitioner and Founder of Blessed Girls hosted the first ever Global Summit bringing girls and women from around the world to Increase Dialogue & Civility for a Brighter Tomorrow, during the 2 Day Summit with The World's Top Leaders to Listen, Learn and Live Civility.Sir Ambassador Clyde Rivers Founder I Change Nations states, “we are privileged to bring Women & Youth from around the globe to increase dialogue and bring civility for a brighter tomorrow.” Dr Anana says “We want to provide a platform to dialogue and discover real solutions for the many challenges we are facing today.”Dr Anana is a Successful Entrepreneur, Author, Speaker, Success Coach and Mentor to girls and women around the world. She is a Regional Statesmen of IChange Nations.She is the President & Founder of BlessedGirls Global, a Non-Profit Youth Leadership and Mentor Organization with a resourceful curriculum that educates girls and highlights female leaders from around the world to empower youth to be the change agents needed in their community to end poverty and stand for equality.Dr Anana is the recipient of The 2020 World Greatness Award in London, UK. As an International World Civility Ambassador, Dr. Anana Phifer-Derilhomme uses her wisdom and ability to direct important public issues regarding humanity and work with girls and women globally. Weekly, Dr Anana hosts the popular Real Talk Real Solutions Talk Show & Podcast which features experts that promotes and supports viewers to take action in the 4C’s.She is the creator of the BlessedGirl Superhero - BGS (black teenage girl superhero). BGS is a cartoon character that educates, inspires and encourages girls to develop a positive self-image, business development, and community leadership. Dr Anana Phifer-Derilhomme is passionate about serving the community and creating opportunities for women and youth to be the catalyst for change in 2020!The Global Civility Summit is a platform for female leaders as young as 13 years old to discuss Civility, Community, Creativity and Climate Change as a solution to some of the top issues facing our youth and women today.The 2 Day Summit had a global impact creating dialogue about solutions that will inspire attendees to take action in the 4 C’s (Civility, Creativity, Community, & Climate Change).Dr Anana shared some alarming statistics regarding the increase of domestic violence, food insecurity, teen pregnancy, human trafficking, low education and racial injustices around the world and how we Women & Youth are “The Solution”.Dr Anana states, “Having both youth and adults on the panel allowed us to bridge the generations and increase dialogue and understanding of everyone's individual challenges and concerns.”Invited guest speakers were female youth and adult leaders from the United States, Swaziland, Kenya, Guyana and Burundi each with expertise, experience and various backgrounds serving their communities.Youth Panelists included the following speakers:Simone Banks 13, Youth Leader BlessedGirls Ambassador, USA said, “Display Acts of Kindness, We show kindness everyday. Whether we are being friendly, generous, or considerate. This by itself can create and promote civility in not only our community, but our culture as well.”Be optimistic, To be optimistic means to be hopeful and confident about the future. We face many big problems in today's society, but you must always be optimistic. Sometimes the best way to solve problems is to just get creative. Being optimistic and caring for our future can help create civility in the world we live in. Modern problems require modern solutions!Britney Vallarades 17 year old Youth Ambassador from Georgetown, Guyana states,“I now turn and look at people when they’re rude to me, not afraid, to show them thatthey’ve hurt me just a little, and let them see that hurt, not the anger and ugliness that we so often put up in front of our pain. Maybe their pain will see mine, and we’ll recognize something in each other that reminds us that being a little kinder is the only rule we ever need to know”Solutions for. “Focus On Others” needs and consider how your words and actions will impact others before you speak or act.Approach each interaction with respect, regardless of whether you believe that the otherperson’s behaviours “earn” or even elicit that respect.Appreciate the value of diverse opinions in developing approaches to varying situations.Recognize that it does not equate to agreement if you listen, clarify what was said, and ask questions to gain an understanding of others’ opinions. learn to “agree to disagree” respectfully.Kaitlyn Black 16 year old BlessedGirl Youth Leader US states, “let your voice be heard and support other people's accomplishments.Your time is coming.”Sheryl Sandberg says, “to change the dynamic, reshape the conversation, to make sure women’s voices are heard and heeded, not overlooked and ignored.”Beauty Razack 16 year old, Youth Ambassador to the International Climate Action Network, Representative at the U.N.F.P.A. (United Nations Fund for Population), Guyana made a major impact by sharng from a global prospective.Alina deZoya 17 year old Social Activist, President of Rays of Hope USA shared,“We must continue to host public forums in order to openly discuss issues that affect the community as well as educate yourself and others as much as possible. I believe that it is vital to continue to consume education on topics that are not directly taught in schools. Education is a tool that can be used to evaluate our history and work towards solutions that will shape the future.”Landra Richards 19 year old Biology Researcher Georgetown, Guyana“Begin with acknowledging and taming your state of mind. Once you understand what civility means, teach your mind to grasp, process, then transmute negativity to a form of perspective. You can do so by choosing to understand others first before trying to falsify their beliefs. Also, read books relating to leadership, mind philosophy, and psychology.Set standards for yourself to model.How would you like the future you to be seen as or live? write down all that ran through your mind after you read that question, then try to think of ways to change your surroundings to reflect what you want for your character. The point that the environment influences an individuals' behavior and desire to act is a FACT."It's too much to expect in an academic setting that we should all agree, but it is not too much to expect discipline and unvarying civility." -John Howard.The Women Panelists included the following leaders:Soyum Shah of Nairobi, Kenya is an Executive Director of Kingsway Group Ltd Service and a devoted Social and Community Worker for over 2 decades. “Women are encouraged to model the Behaviour you would like to see from others. Do unto others as you would have them do unto you. This would help in building civility in our culture.Do not let your Silence Condone Disrespectful Behaviour, Yet Consider when and where to Speak up. Lastly, Great Solution that has worked for me personally to Collaborate with your Friends to define and apply respectful Behaviours."The strength and power in a woman is her voice, the courage of a woman is in her actions.."Dr Linda Lara Award-winning Community Change Maker USA states, “Civility First: in every situation, react, respond and think Civility. When you make a Conscience and intentional decision that you are always going to think Civility First it will soon become a natural mindset to always think.”Secondly, value others: You may not always agree with others but that doesn’t mean you can not value them as a human being. We tend to confuse someone’s opinion or position with their value. Valuing people is simply showing them human kindness and accepting them for who they are and not for their beliefs.“Everyone is called to greatness! That’s because everyone was created to be great.”Pholile Manilli, Missionary & Media Expert states, “Create or Support Context-Relevant Policies and Programs.” States, “Only a woman will know what reduces the quality of life for other women and girls because they live it everyday. For those who are in positions of power / influence, they can use that to push for policies which address inequality specific to that society. Programs can also be a great way to reach out to communities by imparting one's skill, knowledge or ability. Whatever your standing, you can make a difference.”Secondly, “Liberate the mind of the African girl.” You don't have to be born in America, Europe or any first world country to achieve greatness. Lack is meant to refine you and not define you. Know your worth. Understand that challenges are seasonal. Opportunities or blessings however, have to do with your destiny. Someone living according to their destiny will seek to thrive and not merely survive. When you survive, you pursue a lifestyle; when you thrive, you build a legacy. Thriving includes growth, multiplication and establishment.“Life happens in stages. Those stages have nothing to do with your age but everything to do your readiness" P ManeliDr Betty Speaks World Civility Ambassador, Ambassador to The Veteran Women LLC, USA declairs, “Civility is just like being a woman it's an expression and a behavior of embracing beauty. Civility embraces actioncution with resulitions, plus an atmosphere of livery and justice not for one but for all.”Jane Kamau Kenyan Missionary in Burundi states, “We are empowered to empower. Great or small we are graced in a unique special way to impact lives. Community around us awaits our supportive hand to reach out to them spiritually, emotionally, physically and in all ways of life. The dream of God in us is beyond our reach. We therefore need to aspire to remain faithful and with expectation of growth in that gift of civility, community, creativity causing climate change within and about.”Courtesy is a way of living inspired by thoughtfulness, consideration, and respect for others and for yourself." — Mary Mercedes in A Book of Courtesy I Change Nations is a Culture of Honor System; the organization is committed to bringing back the lost art of honor by building a Culture of Honor that recognizes individuals throughout the world who have exemplified extraordinary humanitarian efforts to effectively change nations.We honor people and organizations that believe every life is valuable and is created to bring a contribution to the world. ICN is the largest “building cultures of honor” network in the world Founded by Dr. Clyde Rivers.Dr. Clyde Rivers is the Spokesperson for the World Civility Day, Community Civility CountsInitiative, Dr. Rivers has been honored internationally and has received numerous awards.Recently Dr. Clyde Rivers, received his 2nd Presidential Award for 2019 at the United Nations Association of El Salvador in New York City, Dr. Rivers received the Presidential Award for his volunteer service to the citizens of the United States of America. In 2017 Dr. Rivers won the United States Presidential Life Achievement Award for over 4,000 hours of serving the nation and humanity Dr. Rivers is the recipient of the Danny K. Davis Peace Prize 2017, U.S. Congressman of Illinois. This annual Congressional Award given for excelling in his field and making a difference in people’s lives. In 2017 International Spokesman for World Civility Ambassador Dr. Clyde Rivers was appointed as International Board Chairman of OPAD. Dr. Rivers was given the Title of Don/Sir Dr. Clyde Rivers as he was Knighted into the original Kingdom of Guatemala, and the great city of La Antigua the first city established by the Spanish Monarchy. Knighted by Lord EDUARDO L. PRADO S. the Commodore De Santiago De Los Caballeros De La Antigua Guatemala Dr. Rivers is the recipient of an Honorable Mention for the American Civic Collaboration Award 2017 – Celebrating Partnerships that Strengthen America Dr. Clyde Rivers is the Honorary Ambassador at Large for the Republic of Burundi, as appointed by H.E. President Pierre Nkurunziza and Special Advisor to President Pierre Nkurunziza, President of Republic of Burundi Africa.Others Leaders that have received awards from I Change Nations Include:President Yoweri Museveni, of Uganda:Honored for his great leadership in establishing and maintaining peace in his country.First Lady, Janet Museveni, of Uganda:Honored for the AIDS awareness policy ABC (Abstinence, Birth Control, and Contraception) anever-present battle for the health of their people.Vice President of Kenya, Kalonzo Musyoka:Honored for his efforts in the peace making process for Kenya, Sudan and Burundi.President Pierre Nkurunziza, of Republic of Burundi:Honored for his efforts to bring peace to a 12-year civil war between the two major tribes in hiscountry. As well as First Lady Denise Nkurunziza, Republic of Burundi Honored for her efforts tobring a better life to the people of her country.Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, of Nigeria:Honored for the Anticorruption policies he implemented in Nigeria.First Lady Maria de Luz Guebuza, of Republic of Mozambique:Honored for her humanitarian efforts for the youth and women of her country as well asbringing AIDS awareness programs.Former President Wolde Giorgis, of Ethiopia:Honored for his efforts to build a better environment in his country.Dr. Vanda Pignato – Former 1st Lady of El Salvador:Honored for her tireless efforts in protecting for women’s rights in the Republic of El Salvador.Dr. Kenneth David Kaunda – Former President of Zambia:Honored for his life’s work to establish peace in Zambia and on the continent of Africa.For more information about I Change Nations. World Civility as well as the work that Ambassador Dr. Clyde Rivers is doing go to: www.ichangenations.org The Women & Youth Civility Summit is available for your viewing on YouTube BlessedGirl TV https://youtu.be/NEuI07qPulA Connect with Dr Anana Phifer-Derilhomme at https://www.ananaphifer.com/ The Global Impact Youth Summit is being finalized for later this year. Dr Anana is excited to host such an event that will be “Youth Driven-Future Relevant”. To learn more about sponsorships, attending and features pleaseemail info@blessedgirls.com

