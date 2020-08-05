Lakewood University to be Approved for Federal Financial Aid to Further Support its Distance Learning Programs

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OHIO, US, August 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lakewood University to be Approved for Federal Financial Aid – Specifically Pell Grants – to Further Support its Distance Learning Programs

The university has been a leader in distance education for the past 16 years.

Cleveland Heights, OH – Lakewood University is excited to announce it is due to be approved for Pell Grants, and other federal financial aid, to help further expand its renowned distance learning programs.

Lakewood University is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization that provides worldwide distance education for business, medical, and legal professions. The university provides quality online programs that are both rigorous and able to be earned in a short period of time.

Over the past few years, Lakewood has seen tremendous growth – a result of the unparalleled dedication to student success by its renowned staff and leadership team. In today’s news, Lakewood University is announcing further growth with its approval to receive federal financial aid. This financial aid, specifically in the form of Pell Grants, is specifically provided to help the university further expand its renowned distance learning education.

“Many students are unable/unwilling to return to their brick and mortar college campuses this year, due to COVID-19,” says CEO and founder of Lakewood University, Tanya Haggins. “Lakewood is a great option for students because we have been experts in distance education for 16 years, versus many of the colleges that hastily put their classes online as a result of the pandemic.”

“Our process is a well thought-out and carefully planned distance learning method, whereas the latter is crisis education, which omits important parts of adult learning theories and quality engagement,” Haggins continues. “We are extremely grateful to receive this federal funding, as the majority of our students are now able to graduate debt-free due to the unique structuring of various finance options.”

About Lakewood University

Lakewood University is a 100% accredited online college offering MBA, Bachelor’s, and Associate degrees, as well as certified programs in the medical, information technology, business, and legal fields.

Lakewood University’s mission is to improve the quality of life of its students by providing excellent, affordable, and in-demand educational programs using various distance learning methods.

The university enrolls students year-round, enabling them to immediately begin their program of choice at a time that is right for them. Hundreds of students across the world have enrolled in Lakewood’s globally recognized programs.

