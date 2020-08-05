CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OHIO, US, August 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Esteemed Lakewood University Announces Promotion of Four Existing Staff to Key Leadership Positions

The promotions are a result of the value each individual brings to the university and its students.

Cleveland Heights, OH – Esteemed Lakewood University is pleased to announce the promotion of four of its staff to key leadership positions within the institution.

Lakewood University is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization that provides worldwide distance education for business, medical, and legal professions. The university provides quality online programs that are both rigorous and able to be earned in a short period of time.

Recently, Lakewood University made the announcement that four of its trusted staff members have been promoted to new leadership positions within the university. Tommy Sutton-Lovett, Jack Solomon, and Nicolle Estevez have all been promoted to Director, while James Gepperth has been promoted to Vice President.

“Tommy, Jack, Nicolle, and James all provide an incredible wealth of knowledge, value, and compassion to the university and to our students,” says CEO and founder of Lakewood University, Tanya Haggins. “They have each demonstrated an unrelenting passion to ensure our students set and achieve their goals, which makes them exceptional candidates for these promotions.”

As Tanya explains, each of these individuals bring a unique vision, skill set, and work/life experience to the table.

Tommy Sutton-Lovett has taken on the role of Director of Student Success & Quality Assurance at Lakewood University. Tommy is a certified transformational coach who believes in lifelong learning, personal growth, and development – especially in the areas of mindfulness and happiness.

Jack Solomon, Lakewood’s new Director of Instruction, Partnerships, and Compliance helps to lead the university’s faculty, handles compliance matters, and is in charge of pursing partnerships with other academic institutions, organizations, and industry affiliates.

Lakewood’s latest Director of Student Services & Administration, Nicolle Estevez, has a strong educational background with a focus on inequalities, race, and crime. In her new role, Nicolle will ensure students’ academic achievements are met by working collaboratively with the Student Success team.

And, finally, the new Vice President of Lakewood University, Jim Gepperth, has extensive experience in the non-profit industry, with over 22 years as a non-profit sector manager. Jim holds a master’s degree in public administration from the prestigious Maxine Goodman Levin College of Urban Studies at Cleveland State University. Even in his new role, Jim continues to be involved with a variety of charitable organizations throughout northern Ohio.

For more information about Lakewood University, or to register, please visit https://lakewood.edu/.

About Lakewood University

Lakewood University is a 100% accredited online college offering MBA, Bachelor’s, and Associate degrees, as well as certified programs in the medical, information technology, business, and legal fields.

Lakewood University’s mission is to improve the quality of life of its students by providing excellent, affordable, and in-demand educational programs using various distance learning methods.

The university enrolls students year-round, enabling them to immediately begin their program of choice at a time that is right for them. Hundreds of students across the world have enrolled in Lakewood’s globally recognized programs.

