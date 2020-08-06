CHINA POISED TO BE THE WORLD’S LARGEST CBD PRODUCER AND CONSUMER MARKET
A Report by The Arcview Group and Asia Horizon Takes a Deep Dive into China’s Cannabinoid Industry
Those who enter China’s market early are likely to be well positioned to take advantage of the rapid growth of global CBD and other cannabinoid markets.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LOS ANGELES, CA (August 6, 2020): China is currently the world’s top producer of industrial hemp, with textiles, animal feed, and seed-based food products the primary outputs. While THC remains strictly prohibited in China, the rapid growth of the global CBD market has prompted the Chinese government to develop regulations enabling domestic production of higher-value, non-psychoactive cannabinoids from industrial hemp. With newfound government support for the industry, one of the lowest cannabinoid production costs globally, and unrivaled large-scale manufacturing infrastructure and expertise, China’s cannabinoid producers are set to capitalize on the global supply chain and also on the emerging opportunity for CBD as an ingredient within China’s domestic market.
— David Abernathy, VP of Research and Consulting at The Arcview Group
“2020 is widely considered to be ‘year one’ of the commercial cannabinoid industry in China,” according to Brian Sheng, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Asia Horizon. “As the second-largest economy in the world, China represents a transformative opportunity for the global hemp industry. While early in its development, the Chinese industry is accelerating as it learns from developments in the North American market and beyond. Many Chinese public companies are strategizing for early entry as global regulations are increasingly clarified.”
Earlier this year at the Two Sessions (China’s largest annual meeting of the country’s top legislative and consultative bodies), attendees-for the first time- discussed plans to accelerate state support for advancing regulatory development and investments in the hemp industry. These plans, along with anticipated regulatory movements at the UN level, stand to create great opportunities to bring cannabinoid products and investments to the Chinese market.
“There is an increasing domestic demand in China for CBD products”, shared David Abernathy, VP of Research and Consulting at The Arcview Group. “Ultimately many products across health and beauty categories will be infused with CBD. Those who enter China’s market
early are likely to be well positioned to take advantage of the rapid growth of global CBD and other cannabinoid markets by developing the necessary infrastructure to allow rapid and cost-effective scaling.”
Compared with the United States and Canada, China’s domestic market is colossal, making it a potentially enormous source of demand for CBD. China leads global spending across multiple consumer product categories, including those impacted by CBD such as health and wellness, beauty, alcohol, and tobacco. The combination of seismic demographic shifts and rapid expansion in discretionary incomes contributes to forecasts calling for CBD demand to rise significantly in China’s domestic market, echoing CBD’s rapid growth in the West. While the long-term impact of COVID is uncertain, early indications are that consumer confidence is returning, with some 60% of Chinese consumers expecting to spend as much or more post COVID.
The market report on China’s hemp-derived cannabinoid industry, China: A Rising CBD Superpower, draws on two years of on-the-ground due diligence, including more than a dozen trips by Asia Horizon’s executives to the outskirts of Chinese provinces where the industry is being pioneered. Containing interviews of relevant industry participants, from government officials and public company CEOs to rural hemp farmers, the report bridges language, cultural, and political barriers. What emerges is a look into the future where partnership and investment in China’s hemp and CBD market will likely yield fruitful, near-term business opportunities along with long-term value creation. The full report will be available for complimentary download and with webinar registration.
Arcview Group and Asia Horizon will host a webinar to discuss China’s emerging hemp-derived CBD industry on August 13th at 9am PT/12pm ET. Co-hosted by John Downs, Executive Vice President of Asia Horizon, and Kim Kovacs, CEO of The Arcview Group, the webinar’s panelists include Brian Sheng, CEO of Asia Horizon, Geoff Whaling, Chair of National Hemp Association, Jennifer T. Lee, Managing Partner of Growth Platforms for Deloitte Canada, and Ron Wardle, CEO of Yooma Corp. (formerly CEO of leading Chinese e-commerce consultancy Export Now). Vivien Azer, Managing Director and Senior Analyst for Cannabis at Cowen will moderate the session. Event Registration: https://arcviewasia.com/.
