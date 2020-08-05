GreatInsuranceJobs.com Virtual Insurance Claims Career Fair Featuring Over 35 Insurance Employers Hiring During COVID-19
We found most of these claims jobs can be done remotely, which can significantly increase the talent pool for many companies"
— Scott Kotroba
GreatInsuranceJobs.com's annual virtual claims career is live for the entire month of August 2020 and features over thirty-five insurance employers. With over 500 claims jobs available across the nation, this virtual event provides a safe resource to claims professionals in career transition during COVID-19.
"This is our 15th annual claims career fair, and this year it is even more special in a world that has turned temporarily virtual," states Scott Kotroba, President of GreatInsuranceJobs.com. "This virtual event is also a benchmark to the stability of the insurance industry in turbulent times. We have seen some hiring freezes, but the industry and its jobs are moving forward for the most part."
Employers attending the claims virtual job fair include Liberty Mutual, Crawford, RYZE Claims Solutions, Custard Insurance Adjusters. Allied Solutions, ICW, Universal North America, E.A. Renfroe, Insurance Placement Solutions, Seibels Services Group, and many more.
"We found most of these claims jobs can be done remotely, which can significantly increase the talent pool for many companies," Kotroba said.
The virtual job fair will also include insurance career information. Visitors to the event can watch powerful webinars to help them in their job search. Topics include optimizing your insurance resume and how to make yourself stand out on LinkedIn during a job search.
"We hope COVID-19 passes soon, but, in the meantime, we are very proud to be able to provide a virtual meeting place for claims professionals and insurance employers. All the jobs in this event are open, real, and waiting for claims talent to apply," stated Kotroba.
All information about this insurance industry virtual job fair can be found at www.GreatInsuranceJobs.com/jobfair. If you're an employer with current job openings and want to be included, please reach out to add you to this needed hiring event. GreatInsuranceJobs.com is committed to helping job seekers and employers connect during this unprecedented worldwide event.# # #
GreatInsuranceJobs.com (GIJ) is the nation’s pre-eminent insurance digital employment network and job board since 2001. Over 93,000 insurance industry professionals visit monthly to apply to jobs from property casualty, life and health, third party administrators, brokers & agents, MGA’s, independents and insurance industry search firms. GIJ is also attends and speak at all major insurance conferences and provides users with useful career information. The site was founded in 2001 by Roger Lear and Scott Kotroba. The GreatInsuranceJobs.com network includes, InsuranceSalesJobs.com, UltimateInsuranceJobs.com, GreatInsuranceRecruiters.com and GreatJobSpot.com. GIJ hosts the largest database of insurance talent in the country.
