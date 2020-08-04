MnDOT to host virtual public meeting on Hwy 33 intersection improvement in Cloquet (Aug. 4, 2020)

DULUTH, Minn. — MnDOT, in cooperation with the City of Cloquet, is hosting a virtual public meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 12, to discuss the intersection safety improvement project proposed at Hwy 33 and the south intersection with Gillette Road in Cloquet. Construction is scheduled for 2022.

To prevent further spread of COVID-19, MnDOT is not hosting any in-person public meetings at this time. During this virtual meeting, MnDOT and City staff will discuss the proposed project and traffic impacts during construction. Staff will answer user-submitted questions during the meeting. It begins at 5 p.m.

For more information on this project, and the link to join the virtual meeting, please visit mndot.gov/d1/projects/hwy33. Those without internet access can also call 855-282-6330 to join the meeting. Meeting access code is 146 361 3234. For those unable to attend the meeting on Aug. 12 at 5p.m., a recording of the meeting will be posted to the webpage above to be viewed when it is convenient.

For more information on projects in northeast Minnesota, follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTnortheast. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org.

