Statement from Chief Energy Officer Scott Glenn

Posted on Aug 4, 2020

Hawaii State Energy Office For Immediate Release: August 4, 2020

Chief Energy Officer Scott Glenn issued the following statement following Hawaiian Electric’s announcement that its fleet of about 925 vehicles will be plug-in electric by 2035.

“We commend Hawaiian Electric for leading by example as it moves to convert its fleet to all plug-in electric vehicles. Hawaii has a very bold energy agenda – to achieve 100 percent clean energy by the year 2045. It will take private sector leadership to decarbonize our economy, and we are pleased to have Hawaiian Electric as a partner in this effort.”

MEDIA CONTACT: Alan Yonan Jr. Public Affairs Officer Hawaii State Energy Office (808) 291-3543