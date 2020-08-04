Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
NDDOT temporarily closes Driver License office in Watford City

The North Dakota Department of Transportation will temporarily close the Driver License office in Watford City beginning tomorrow, August 5.

During this closure, the office is being moved to a new location and will be open for business in the near future.

Customers will need to find an alternate location or do their business online during the move.

A list of other driver license office locations can be found on the North Dakota Department of Transportation’s website at www.dot.nd.gov.

The NDDOT would like to remind motorists there are many driver license items that can be done online and your license will be mailed to you.

Driver License items you can do online:

  • Renew a driver license for operating a standard vehicle or motorcycle online, if over 21 and under the age of 65 and you don’t want a REAL ID.
  • Change your address on your driver license.
  • Replace a lost, stolen or damaged ND license.
  • Replace a vertical driver license after you are 21 to a horizontal driver license.
  • Schedule a driving test.

Schedule an appointment to renew a ND license, permit, or ID card. For more information about driver license and motor vehicle services, please visit our website at www.dot.nd.gov or call our toll-free number 1-855-NDROADS (637-6237).

