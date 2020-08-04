Western Sports Foundation Announces New Additions to the Board of Directors
We look forward to benefiting from the skills, expertise and experience both Devon and Cort bring to our Board.”PUEBLO, CO, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Western Sports Foundation (WSF), the first program to provide a full range of health and wellness resources for all athletes in western sports, has elected two new members to its Board of Directors.
Joining the national board are:
Devon Gleason
Devon is an entertainment, technology and media professional residing in Denver, Colorado. He currently works with brands to build top-notch experiential marketing partnerships at Motiv Group, a rapidly growing media, event, and entertainment company in the active lifestyle space.
Prior to Motiv Group Devon worked within the digital department at WME (now Endeavor), one of the world's premiere talent agencies. Before that he helped jump start Pana, a Colorado-based company focused on providing mobile travel concierge services, where he played an active role in raising seed funding, building a strong brand identity, and securing initial clients.
Cort Richards
Cort is an environmental scientist, business development expert and bucking bull breeder. He currently conducts business development for AFCO360.
Cort and his brother, Chase have been owners of Lone Star Bucking Bull Genetics for over 16 years and have raised sound outstanding winning bulls including such greats as AirTime, War Cloud, Livin Large and Got It Handled. Cort has generously involved WSF in recent events Lone Star has been involved in to benefit the health and wellness programs serving wester sports athletes
“We look forward to benefiting from the skills, expertise and experience both Devon and Cort bring to our Board,” said Mark Dobosz, WSF executive director.
About Western Sports Foundation (WSF)
Western Sports Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing the overall success of western sports athletes by advancing their health and well-being. WSF pursues its mission by providing medical, life counseling and financial resources to meet immediate needs and prepare for life beyond competition. To learn more and support of WSF's mission, visit www.westernsportsfoundation.org.
