Economic Hardship Grants for Western Sports Athletes Still Available

Protect the Ride

PUEBLO, CO, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With COVID-19 interrupting this year's rodeo season and cancelling many events, professional cowboys and cowgirls are finding fewer opportunities to earn a paycheck.

The Western Sports Foundation created their “Protect the Ride” fund, to provide grants to any and all Western sports athletes facing financial hardship in the wake of COVID-19 and subsequent Western sports event cancellations. Support from Pendleton Whisky, Professional Bull Riders (PBR), YETI, Marcene Taylor, Inc. and numerous individual donors has provided over $150,000 in available grant funds. Thanks to RideTV and RidePass for helping spread the word about this opportunity to participate as a donor or grant recipient.

Applications for Economic Hardship Grants are still available. These are ONE time only grants, offered to current Western Sports Athletes and granted on a first come basis. To see if you qualify or to apply please contact

Aubrey O'Quin, Director of Programs and Operations - aoquin@westernsportsfoundation.org or 719-242-2900.

You can also find information on our website under the "For Athletes" section at www.westernsportsfoundation.org.

Pendleton Whisky Video on Protect The Ride

