Western Sports Foundation Announces the Team Challenge For Wellness
Western Sports Foundation is challenging fans and donors to create their own "WSF Team" comprised of their family and friends to raise funds and have fun!PUEBLO, CO, USA, June 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Piggybacking on PBR’s (Professional Bull Riders) exciting new team tournament, Western Sports Foundation is challenging fans and donors to create their own "WSF Team" comprised of their family and friends to raise funds and have fun in supporting the wellness of western sports athletes during the PBR Monster Energy Team Challenge presented by US Border Patrol, which debuted last weekend in Las Vegas.
The new PBR team challenge features 48 of the world’s best top bull riders joining 12 teams, going head to head to qualify for a bracket-style championship. The challenge began June 5 at a flashy soundstage at South Point Arena in Las Vegas, runs every weekend in June at South Point, and culminates in a championship weekend welcoming fans back to the arena July 10-12, 2020 in Sioux Falls, S.D., at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.
Every WSF team that signs up and raises money from now through July 12 can participate and:
*Have an opportunity to compete for prizes for most money raised, most donations collected and more.
*(Optional) Plan a "Watch Party" (even if its just you and a few friends) on Championship Sunday July 12 - The PBR Monster Energy Team Challenge will be televised on CBS, CBS Sports Network and RidePass - WSF will simultaneously host a “Championship Zoom Party" that will connect any of the "WSF Team Watch Parties" who want to "Zoom In"
*As a team - raise $250 by July 1 and receive a $25 gift card to be used toward food and beverages for your "Watch Party" on Championship Sunday July 12, televised on CBS and CBS Sports Network.
Receive WSF patches for your team members and donors to proudly wear.
*Have an opportunity for your team captain to be entered into a drawing to win two tickets to a 2021 PBR Unleash The Beast event.
Help your favorite riders while having fun doing it.
START OR JOIN A TEAM TODAY by going to https://p2p.onecause.com/wsfteamchallenge
“We know fans love PBR’s new team format as much as riders do, and will be watching the riders throughout June into the Championship in Sioux Falls,” said Mark Dobosz, Executive Director of the Western Sports Foundation. “We are adding some new excitement to the experience while giving fans the chance to support health and wellness of the athletes they love.”
About the Western Sports Foundation
Western Sports Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing the overall success of all western sports athletes by advancing their health and well-being. WSF pursues its mission by providing medical, life counseling and financial resources to meet immediate needs and prepare athletes for life beyond competition. Formerly known as the Rider Relief Fund founded in 1998, Western Sports Foundation continues to attract and receive philanthropic support from thousands of friends, fans, sponsors, participants in and around all Western Lifestyle Sports. PBR is a major corporate supporter of WSF.
For more information on this fundraising activity contact Mark Dobosz at mdobosz@westernsportsfoundation.org or 719-242-2900
