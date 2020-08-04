Block Management Program information available starting Aug. 10

Hunting

Tue Aug 04 13:55:25 MDT 2020

Hunters can get their 2020 Block Management Area (BMA) Hunting Access Guide, individual BMA map and rules information beginning Aug. 10.

Hunters are strongly encouraged to request their 2020 BMA Hunting Access Guide and individual BMA maps and rules via mail, email, phone or by completing the online Access Guide request form and downloading or printing BMA maps at fwp.mt.gov/BMA. For those who’ve already have ordered one, guides will be shipped beginning Aug. 10.

“Given our current situation with the COVID pandemic, we are trying to limit BMA walk-in traffic to our offices, and hunters are strongly encouraged to utilize our web resources,” said Jason Kool, FWP Hunting Access Bureau Chief.