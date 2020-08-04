Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
2020 Montana boat validation decals required

Tuesday, August 04, 2020

Owners of motorboats, sailboats or personal watercraft should make sure they pick up the most current red Montana validations decals, which are free. These red decals are valid until Feb 2023 and will replace the green decals that expired Feb. 28, 2020.

Boaters who have permanently registered their boats, sailboats, or PWC in Montana must obtain two free boat validation decals every three years at FWP regional and area offices, or by going to the FWP website at fwp.mt.gov; click Boat Validation Decals.

Owners who order validation decals on the FWP website will receive the decals in the mail. Information included on a current boat registration receipt issued by the County Treasurer is needed to obtain the decals in person or on FWP's website.

For new boat or PWC owners, the County Treasurer's office will provide the first set of validation decals when the watercraft is registered. Boat owners will obtain subsequent sets of validation decals at a FWP regional or area office, or online.

For more information, visit FWP's website or call FWP at 406-444-5280.

