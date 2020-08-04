Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,014 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 178,633 in the last 365 days.

Antelope drawing set for Aug. 6; no 900-20 archery surplus tags will be available

Hunting

Tuesday, August 04, 2020

The drawing for antelope and antelope B permits will be held Thursday, Aug. 6. To check your drawing results, login to myfwp.mt.gov.  

Because so many hunters selected the 900-20 antelope archery only license as their first choice in the drawing, there will not be any 900-20 antelope archery only surplus licenses available.

Surplus License List timeline reminder The Surplus License List sign-up timeframes referenced below are based on when the original drawing date for each species is scheduled to occur and are subject to change from year to year.

  • Deer & Elk Permits, Deer B & Elk B License/Permits: July 21 through Aug. 7
  • Swan, Crane, Special Mountain Lion: Aug. 12 through Aug. 24
  • Nonresident Hound Handler License: Sept. 16 to Sept. 28

Nonresidents who hold a NR Native license, Youth Combo license, or NR College Student Combination license may purchase Deer B and Elk B licenses at half price.

For more information, contact the FWP licensing office at 406-444-2950 or fwplic@mt.gov.

-fwp-

You just read:

Antelope drawing set for Aug. 6; no 900-20 archery surplus tags will be available

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.