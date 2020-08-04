Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,037 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 178,622 in the last 365 days.

Free US ED Webinar: Vetting Apps and Education Technology

The Student Privacy Policy Office (SPPO) through the Privacy Technical Assistance Center (PTAC) is planning an event that addresses Vetting Apps and Education Technology.

As technology and online learning has become an ingrained part of education for students at all grade levels and subjects, education leaders have had to learn to interpret vendor claims, identify education technology needs, and communicate those to groups, ranging from parents to teachers to the vendors themselves. Integral to planning is the need to protect students’ privacy.

This webinar will examine strategies educators can use to vet the claims of education technology vendors, with a specific focus on privacy issues around FERPA and PPRA. We will highlight existing PTAC resources on the topic, as well as delve into security best practices in order to facilitate schools’ and agencies’ own analysis of security protections within these new applications.

This event will have limited capacity, and further details will be sent after your registration request has been approved. For those unable to attend, the event will be recorded and made available on the studentprivacy.ed.gov website.

Event: Vetting Apps and Education Technology When: Wednesday 12 August 2020, 12:00 PM – 04:00 PM Time Zone: (GMT-05:00) Eastern Time (US and Canada) (Please note that Daylight Saving Time (+01:00 hr) is in effect during this time) To register now, please visit the following link: https://aemcorp.adobeconnect.com/ecm7k5n0thql/event/registration.html To know more about the event, please visit our website: https://aemcorp.adobeconnect.com/ecm7k5n0thql/event/event_info.html

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

Free US ED Webinar: Vetting Apps and Education Technology

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.