Free US ED Webinar: Vetting Apps and Education Technology

The Student Privacy Policy Office (SPPO) through the Privacy Technical Assistance Center (PTAC) is planning an event that addresses Vetting Apps and Education Technology.

As technology and online learning has become an ingrained part of education for students at all grade levels and subjects, education leaders have had to learn to interpret vendor claims, identify education technology needs, and communicate those to groups, ranging from parents to teachers to the vendors themselves. Integral to planning is the need to protect students’ privacy.

This webinar will examine strategies educators can use to vet the claims of education technology vendors, with a specific focus on privacy issues around FERPA and PPRA. We will highlight existing PTAC resources on the topic, as well as delve into security best practices in order to facilitate schools’ and agencies’ own analysis of security protections within these new applications.

This event will have limited capacity, and further details will be sent after your registration request has been approved. For those unable to attend, the event will be recorded and made available on the studentprivacy.ed.gov website.

Event: Vetting Apps and Education Technology When: Wednesday 12 August 2020, 12:00 PM – 04:00 PM Time Zone: (GMT-05:00) Eastern Time (US and Canada) (Please note that Daylight Saving Time (+01:00 hr) is in effect during this time) To register now, please visit the following link: https://aemcorp.adobeconnect.com/ecm7k5n0thql/event/registration.html To know more about the event, please visit our website: https://aemcorp.adobeconnect.com/ecm7k5n0thql/event/event_info.html