Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,037 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 178,621 in the last 365 days.

FREE Technical Support to Collaborative Planning Teams and Emergency Operations Planning

Beginning Monday, August 10 and Wednesday, August 12, Department of Education’s Maine School Safety Center will begin offering twice weekly office hours to answer any questions schools may have concerning their emergency operations plans (EOPs).  This is a general effort to offer support and guidance for schools and their collaborative planning teams(CPTs) for all issues regarding their EOPs.

Office Hours will be available from 9:00 to 11:00 every Monday and Wednesday through September 9, 2020, and can be scheduled in advance by contacting MSSC’s Emergency Operations Planning Officer, Melissa Condon at 207-446-0862 or Melissa.A.Condon@Maine.gov. The MSSC team will provide a zoom meeting or phone consultation, as requested.

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

FREE Technical Support to Collaborative Planning Teams and Emergency Operations Planning

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.