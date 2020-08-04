FREE Technical Support to Collaborative Planning Teams and Emergency Operations Planning

Beginning Monday, August 10 and Wednesday, August 12, Department of Education’s Maine School Safety Center will begin offering twice weekly office hours to answer any questions schools may have concerning their emergency operations plans (EOPs). This is a general effort to offer support and guidance for schools and their collaborative planning teams(CPTs) for all issues regarding their EOPs.

Office Hours will be available from 9:00 to 11:00 every Monday and Wednesday through September 9, 2020, and can be scheduled in advance by contacting MSSC’s Emergency Operations Planning Officer, Melissa Condon at 207-446-0862 or Melissa.A.Condon@Maine.gov. The MSSC team will provide a zoom meeting or phone consultation, as requested.