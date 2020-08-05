OrlandoJobs.com Virtual “LIVE” Job Fair is August 11-12-Job seekers able to Set Video Interviews with over 60 Employers
Both days will feature career experts with topics like how to video interview, optimize your resume and job search strategies during COVID-19.
Job seekers can search for open jobs and immediately schedule a video interview with the employer. They will have a tremendous opportunity to make a live first impression with outstanding employers.”ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
— Roger Lear, President
OrlandoJobs.com Virtual “Live” Job Fair takes place on August 11th and 12th and features technology that will allow Central Florida job seekers to schedule live video interviews with over 60 employers. This virtual event will also have sessions from career experts, resume reviews, and community partners who have resources to help those seeking employment.
“We had to figure out a better way to directly connect those looking for work with employers looking to hire,” states Roger Lear, President of OrlandoJobs.com. “This allows the job seeker to search for open jobs and immediately schedule a video interview with the employer. Just like a live in-person job fair, job seekers will have a tremendous opportunity to make a face to face first impression with employers, and that is a big deal in the middle of this pandemic were just applying to jobs online is not working for most”.
In addition to live interviews, both days will feature career experts with topics like how to video interview, optimize your resume and job search strategies during COVID-19. Job seekers will also have the opportunity to get their resume reviewed virtually and meet over ten community partners, all who have resources specifically designed to help job seekers navigate during COVID-19.
Companies with current jobs include Orlando Health, Aspire Healthcare, Spectrum, Holler Classic, Universal Orlando, City Furniture, Orange County Sheriff Office, Orange County Government, Amazon, and many more. “We have seen an uptick for hiring in Orlando in the few weeks, and we are working every day to bring these employers to this very special event,” Lear said.
If you are a job seeker, you can register and access the virtual job fair at www.orlandojobs.com/virtualjobfair. If you are an employer who is hiring, please let us know, and we will add you to this event.
“We recognize job seekers want to go back to work but are rightfully concerned about their health,” Lear said. “This event will allow job seekers to ask employers face to face what COVID-19 employee safety protocols are in place at their companies and what remote opportunities may be open. No matter what, this Virtual Live Job Fair is meant to provide not only jobs but also relevant career education and resources to help anyone navigate this time”.
All information about this virtual hiring job fair is located at www.OrlandoJobs.com/virtualjobfair. If you’re an employer with current job openings and want to be part of this event, please reach out. OrlandoJobs.com is committed to helping job seekers and employers connect during this unprecedented worldwide event. # # #
OrlandoJobs.com, is the powerful, pre-eminent career platform in Central Florida, and the only digital job board optimized for mobile, on-the-go usage by jobseekers. With more than 100,000 visitors per month, and over 2,400 employers, there is no better place to find a job. The site was founded in 2005 by Roger Lear and Scott Kotroba and is the official employment website of the Great Orlando Society of Human Resources (www.GoSHRM.com). The OrlandoJobs.com and Great Job Spot Network proudly partner with and power the career centers on OrlandoWeekly.com, GOSHRM, and WKMG Local 6 ClickOrlando.com.
