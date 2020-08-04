BOOST HAPPINESS WHILST STAYING AT HOME

Boost your Happiness with this series of interactive The Way to Happiness lessons to learn the 21 precepts and bring true happiness to you and others you know.

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, USA, August 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay is eager to provide a boost of happiness to citizens with the Way to Happiness e-Course, available on their website thewaytohappiness.org, aiming to foster brotherhood between all residents of Pinellas County and decrease crime.

It is not a mystery that prevention of juvenile delinquency starts at home. According to the latest report from youth.gov, a study of more than 400 incarcerated ninth-graders found that, in the year prior to incarceration, these students had barely attended school half the time and were failing most of their classes.1

As the Founder of the nonprofit organization She Helps to Empower (S.H.E.) Ms. Tranette Engram says, “S.H.E. programs involve youth in conflict resolution, problem-solving, and decision-making processes that affect their lives and communities. How do youth learn to act in ways consistent with values, societal norms, and moral principles? Using The Way to Happiness 21 Precepts is an approach to youth development on building self-awareness, relationships between youth and their family, community, school, peers, authority and society. I have seen changes in the students I mentor and will continue to use The Way to Happiness in our mentor programs.”

Starting at home, a tool parents can use with their children is the free Way to Happiness e-Course. With a series of interactive lessons designed to teach the 21 precepts contained in the book, these lessons can bring true happiness to oneself and others one knows. Register for the course at thewaytohappiness.org/course/

As the author of The Way to Happiness book, Mr. L. Ron Hubbard stated, “Without too much trouble, using this book, you can help them survive and lead happier lives. While no one can guarantee that anyone else can be happy, their chances of survival and happiness can be improved. And with theirs, yours will be. It is in your power to point the way to a less dangerous and happier life.”

The Way to Happiness is one of six humanitarian programs sponsored by the Church of Scientology (www.scientology.org).

For more information about TWTH Association Tampa Bay activities and programs or to get involved, visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/TWTHTampaBay/ or call The Way to Happiness Center at: (727) 467-6961.

The Way to Happiness book was written and published by L. Ron Hubbard in 1981 as a nonreligious, common-sense guide to better living. Its purpose is to help arrest the current moral decline in society and restore integrity and trust to humankind. It is available in 112 languages, with some 115 million copies distributed in 186 nations. The campaign to distribute the book has been embraced by more than 257,000 groups and individuals and millions around the world have received the materials free of charge thanks to the continued sponsorship of the Church of Scientology. The Way to Happiness holds the Guinness World Record as the single most-translated nonreligious book and fills the moral vacuum in an increasingly materialistic society.



