Hwy 52 lane closures to begin Aug. 10 near Oronoco for bridge pier work (Aug. 4, 2020)

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Hwy 52 motorists at Oronoco will encounter left lane closures in both directions and possible traffic slowdowns through the work zone beginning Monday, Aug. 10, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The lanes will be closed for construction crews to make improvements to strengthen and protect the piers of the bridges over the South Branch Middle Fork Zumbro River. Work is expected to be completed by Oct. 30.

Carl Bolander & Sons, LLC., of St. Paul, is the prime contractor on this $545,000 project.

This portion of Hwy 52 sees an average of 33,000 vehicles per day, so it’s possible that there will be traffic slowdowns or backups at peak travel periods in the morning, afternoon and weekends. The work zone is approximately 1 mile long.

MnDOT urges motorists to always be attentive, drive with caution, slow down in work zones and never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.

Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

For traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store. You can also get updates and activities in southeastern Minnesota by joining the MnDOT Southeast Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsoutheast.

