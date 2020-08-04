Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,054 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 178,622 in the last 365 days.

Hwy 52 lane closures to begin Aug. 10 near Oronoco for bridge pier work (Aug. 4, 2020)

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Hwy 52 motorists at Oronoco will encounter left lane closures in both directions and possible traffic slowdowns through the work zone beginning Monday, Aug. 10, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The lanes will be closed for construction crews to make improvements to strengthen and protect the piers of the bridges over the South Branch Middle Fork Zumbro River. Work is expected to be completed by Oct. 30.

Carl Bolander & Sons, LLC., of St. Paul, is the prime contractor on this $545,000 project.

This portion of Hwy 52 sees an average of 33,000 vehicles per day, so it’s possible that there will be traffic slowdowns or backups at peak travel periods in the morning, afternoon and weekends. The work zone is approximately 1 mile long.

MnDOT urges motorists to always be attentive, drive with caution, slow down in work zones and never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.

Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

For traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store. You can also get updates and activities in southeastern Minnesota by joining the MnDOT Southeast Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsoutheast.

###

You just read:

Hwy 52 lane closures to begin Aug. 10 near Oronoco for bridge pier work (Aug. 4, 2020)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.