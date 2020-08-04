Highway 93 south of Henderson to Highway 169 opens at 4 p.m. (Aug. 4, 2020)

MANKATO, Minn. — (10:30 a.m.) Highway 93 south of Henderson to Highway 169 will open at 4 p.m. today, August 4, after flooding on the Rush River on July 26. This was the 5th time the highway has flooded in 2020, closing once each month in March, April, May, June and July.

Highways that remain closed:

Highways open:

Highway 93 south of Henderson (closed July 26 and opens August 4 at 4 p.m)

Highway 19 between Winthrop and Gaylord (closed July 26 and opened July 27)

Highway 169 ramps to Lookout Drive in North Mankato (closed and opened July 26)

Highway 22 between Mankato and St. Peter (closed and opened July 26)

Highway 99 east of Highway 13 remains closed from damage to a culvert during the late June rains. The failed culvert needs to be replaced and plans are underway.

Check 511mn.org before traveling for information on road conditions, closures and detour routes. For additional updates follow @mndotscentral on Twitter.

