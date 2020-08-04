Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
FDLE ESD K9 is sniffing for crime

PENSACOLA, Fla. – FDLE’s police dog, Maple, has been on the job a little over a year, sniffing out electronic storage devices (ESD) hidden by suspects in an effort to conceal their crimes – everything from child pornography to terrorism.    “The work of this 4-year-old rescue cannot be overstated. Because of Maple, there is no doubt we found devices that we otherwise would not have,” said FDLE Pensacola Special Agent in Charge Jack Massey.  “Thanks to Maple and the dedication of Special Agent Cassidy, our community is safer.”    During her first year, Maple has been deployed 34 times assisting FDLE as well as federal and local agencies.  She is FDLE’s only ESD canine and one of only two in the Pensacola area.  To date, Maple has found 73 concealed devices in closets, door frames, shoes and vehicles.    Her handler is FDLE Special Agent Stephanie Cassidy, who is assigned to the cyber squad.  Agent Cassidy trained Maple to sniff out anything that can digitally store information like USB drives, hidden cameras, computers, thumb drives, cell phones, CDs and DVDs.    Media Availability Maple and Agent Cassidy will host a brief demonstration and media availability today, in the parking lot of FDLE’s Pensacola Regional Operations Center.   When: August 4 Time: 1:30 PM CST Location: Pensacola Regional Operations Center 1301 North Palafox Street Pensacola, Florida 32501   For Further Information Contact: Gretl Plessinger, Jessica Cary or Jeremy Burns FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001      

