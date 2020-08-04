DA VINCI EDUCATION TO OFFER 3D COURSES FOR NYS STUDENTS
Da Vinci to Provide In-Person Learning Opportunities for Students Experiencing Reduced Hands-On Learning with School DistrictsSAINT JAMES, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The comprehensive experience in learning processes and brain-based research enhances Da Vinci’s ability to offer multi-sensory technology solutions for its students. It is a priority for Da Vinci to provide in-person learning opportunities for students who may be experiencing reduced hands-on learning with their school districts. The technology and learning team at Da Vinci Research and Education is excited to announce two new course offerings: Introduction to 3D Modeling and Introduction to 3D Printing. Each course is a part of a three week series and will be an hour per session.
“Coming from an engineering background, I believe it is imperative that all students have the opportunity to explore STEAM topics in order to foster an innovative mindset,” says Christina Maragioglio, Director of Technology and Learning at Da Vinci. “By offering these courses, our hope is that students apply these acquired skills to their own inventions and continue the learning process on their own terms.”
The Introduction to 3D Modeling course series has been created for students who would like to learn more about creating objects on the computer. During the course, students will learn how 3D modeling is applied in the real world and how to use it to manipulate shapes to create their own one of a kind creations. The Introduction to 3D Printing course series has been created for students who would like to learn more about the emerging technology. During the course, students will learn how 3D printers work and how they are used to create remarkable objects, even houses! Additionally, students will each take home a 3D printed item and will be able to witness a 3D printer in action at the center.
“We recognize that in the current environment it is challenging for schools to offer the typical hands on experiences that students are used to and thrive on,” says Kerry Leo, CEO and Founder of Da Vinci. “We are digging deep into our resources to provide engaging and enriching learning opportunities to supplement and bolster the education that their home districts are providing.”
Do not wait to register your child for either course series as to ensure that each student is in a safe and individualized learning environment, all classes are limited to five students per session. The safety of the staff, students, parents and all clients is a top priority at Da Vinci Education. All CDC guidelines will be strictly implemented for the foreseeable future as we support school districts in transitioning back to business as usual in the coming months. For more information, to schedule an appointment, or to apply for a position at Da Vinci, visit their website www.davincicenter.net or contact kleo@davincicenter.net with any questions or concerns.
About Da Vinci Education and Research
The Long Island based professionals at Da Vinci Education and Research are dedicated to bringing diagnostic and prescriptive strategies to students, parents and school districts to help them support learning needs and maximize their unique academic potential. We pledge to identify and acknowledge the gold standard in education by gathering the latest in top quality, research-based and proven methodologies.
Working with the Committee of Special Education, we make practical and proven recommendations so each team can find the best solution for every child. Our process acknowledges that every individual has a unique learning profile. Our goal is to build trusting relationships with parents and districts to facilitate the best possible outcomes. We offer ongoing monitoring to ensure team alignment so that educational goals for every child are met.
