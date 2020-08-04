I-30 Closure in Arlington

WHEN: Friday, Aug. 7, 7 p.m. to Monday, Aug. 10, 5 a.m., weather and venue schedules permitting WHERE: Interstate 30 from Farm to Market Road 157/Collins Street to State Highway 161/President George Bush Turnpike

ARLINGTON – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will close the east and westbound I-30 mainlanes from FM 157/Collins Street to SH 161/President George Bush Turnpike from 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 7 to 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, for the removal of the southbound SH 360 bridge over I-30, weather and venue schedules permitting.

Eastbound I-30 motorists will be detoured to southbound FM 157/Collins Street, then to eastbound SH 180/Division Street, and then to the northbound SH 161 frontage road to the eastbound I-30 direct connector ramp (toll free during the detour). Motorists can then access eastbound I-30. Westbound I-30 motorists will take the opposite detour (detour map attached).

SH 360 access to westbound I-30 will be directed through the SH 180/Division Street interchange. Eastbound I-30 access from Six Flags Drive will remain open.

The Interstate 30/State Highway 360 interchange project is transforming the original 1950s Dallas-Fort Worth Turnpike cloverleaf design into a modern, fully-directional interchange with connection ramps for all movements between I-30 and SH 360. These improvements will increase safety, connectivity and mobility for motorists.

Motorists are urged to remain alert for changing traffic patterns as construction progress.

For up-to-date project information, current road closures and to sign-up for e-mail alerts on construction activity, log on to: keep30360moving.org.