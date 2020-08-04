EWR Digital Announces Exciting New Rebrand with Website Launch
Houston-based EWR Digital, formerly known as eWebResults, reflects its standing as a world-renowned premier marketing agency with a rebrand.
Always true to our core values, we will continue to offer the same great service that our clients appreciate”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veteran digital marketing agency EWR Digital, formerly known as eWebResults, is pleased to announce the company’s complete rebrand, which includes the launch of a new logo and website. Having long been recognized as one of Houston’s premier digital marketing agencies, the new brand will reflect the company’s position as a world contender within the industry.
“Our rebrand initiative represents a major milestone in our growth trajectory,” says company founder Matt Bertram. “Always true to our core values, we will continue to offer the same great service that our clients appreciate. And we’re particularly delighted to announce the launch of our sleek and modern new website, designed specifically for customers to access the information they require quickly and easily.”
Bertram adds that on the new website, users can submit a ticket, schedule a free website analysis, and get fast access to information about the company’s services.
EWR Digital works with a variety of industries that include roofing, plumbing, legal, financial, medical and more. The company’s goal is to optimize for higher Google Search Results, so that clients will become more visible to potential customers. According to Bertram, EWR Digital has, over the years, developed new, proven methodologies that generate leads and move clients ahead of their competitors:
“Building an effective online marketing strategy requires a great deal of experience and expertise. Google is constantly evolving and changing its algorithms, and depending on your industry there can be literally hundreds of differing ranking factors to consider. No matter whether you’re an established company or a start-up, we can help you get the results you want!”
About the Company
A creative digital marketing agency based in Houston, Texas, and founded 20 years ago, EWR Digital has been internationally recognized as leading experts in SEO, priding itself on its ability to work outside the box while focusing on results. The company offers services that include SEO, Web Design and Development, Videography, Corporate Identity and PPC Services.
Formerly known as eWebResults , EWR Digital is also renowned for its leading digital marketing podcast, “The Unknown Secrets of Internet Marketing.”
For more information visit the website at https://www.ewrdigital.com
