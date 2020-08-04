Rutland Barracks // Simple Assault x2
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B402918
TROOPER: Zach Shaughnessy
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: August 2, 2020 @ 2318
LOCATION: West Haven, Vermont
VIOLATION: Simple Assault
ACCUSED: Jesse Flores
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Poultney, VT
ACCUSED: Juanita Desabrais
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, VT
VICTIM: Josef Scarborough
AGE: 23
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 2, at approximately 2318 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police, Rutland Barracks were dispatched to a citizen dispute at Devil’s Bowl Speedway in West Haven, VT. During the course of the investigation, Troopers determined that Flores and Desabrais caused injury to Josef Scarborough. Desabrais and Flores were located on scene and taken into custody and subsequently released to appear in court at a later date.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division.
COURT DATE/TIME: October 5 at 1000 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.