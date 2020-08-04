Rutland Barracks // Simple Assault x2

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B402918

TROOPER: Zach Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: August 2, 2020 @ 2318

LOCATION: West Haven, Vermont

VIOLATION: Simple Assault

ACCUSED: Jesse Flores

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Poultney, VT

ACCUSED: Juanita Desabrais

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, VT

VICTIM: Josef Scarborough

AGE: 23

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 2, at approximately 2318 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police, Rutland Barracks were dispatched to a citizen dispute at Devil’s Bowl Speedway in West Haven, VT. During the course of the investigation, Troopers determined that Flores and Desabrais caused injury to Josef Scarborough. Desabrais and Flores were located on scene and taken into custody and subsequently released to appear in court at a later date.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division.

COURT DATE/TIME: October 5 at 1000 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.