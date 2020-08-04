Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Blue-Ray Biotech Announces Distributorship of EzMate Automated Pipetting System

Blue-Ray Biotech announced that it is now a distributor of the EzMate Automated Pipetting System, which can help automate COVID-19 qPCR sample preparation.

TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, August 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue-Ray Biotech Corporation, a professional biotech instrument manufacturer, announced today that it is now a distributor of the EzMate Automated Pipetting System series manufactured by Arise Biotech Corp. With the new distributorship, Blue-Ray Biotech not only can help users automate sample preparation but also further strengthen its offerings for qPCR experiments.

EzMate is a series of automated, high-precision pipetting systems specifically designed for low-volume PCR/ qPCR sample preparation that has already won high recognition from users in various research fields, and has been successfully used in numerous cases to optimize the qPCR setup for COVID-19 diagnostic tests. EzMate series comes with different worktable capacity, 1/8-channel pipetting modules and active cooling and heating module options.

By adding EzMate to its product portfolio, Blue-Ray Biotech now provides a complete solution for qPCR experiments, including:
• DNA/RNA Extraction: TurboFuge High-speed Microcentrifuge
• Sample Preparation: EzMate Automated Pipetting System, BluePette Electronic Pipette, BlueSwan Pipette Controller
• qPCR: TurboQ Real-time PCR system

For more information on EzMate Automated Pipetting System, please visit
https://www.blue-raybio.com/en/category/product/EzMate-Automated-Pipetting-System

About Blue-Ray Biotech Corporation

Blue-Ray Biotech aims to provide global biotechnology researchers with innovative and reliable products to further accelerate the development of biotechnology. We devote ourselves to developing, manufacturing, and marketing cutting-edge equipment that can be widely adopted.

By a perfect combination of our core competencies which are electronics and biological technology, we have successfully introduced superior-performance and high-quality products for liquid handling and DNA amplification and purification. Our product lines include PCR thermal cycler, pipette controller, and micro-centrifuge.

Our company is ISO-9001&ISO-13485 certified. Our facility can handle small quantities and diverse production methods are available to meet different customization needs.

https://www.blue-raybio.com/

