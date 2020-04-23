Blue-Ray Biotech EzDrop 1000 Micro-Volume Spectrophotometer, Fast Results in 3 Seconds

EzDrop 1000 Micro-Volume Spectrophotometer

EzDrop 1000 Micro-Volume Spectrophotometer completes the sample measurement speedily in 3 seconds and provides dynamic full-spectrum 190-1000 nm detection.

TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, April 23, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blue-Ray Biotech Corporation, a professional bioscientific instrument manufacturer, today releases its new Micro-Volume Spectrophotometer EzDrop 1000 . Aiming to maximize the operational efficiency and accuracy, EzDrop 1000 is capable of completing a single measurement in 3 seconds and ensures reproducibility with the possibility of a coefficient of variation (CV) of lower than 1%. Its 190-1000 nm full-spectrum capability makes it an ideal choice for a variety of applications. Coming with a hydrophobic surface-coated sample window and an assist light, the sample loading quality is highly improved. Furthermore, the built-in intuitive graphic interface and multiple functions of EzDrop 1000 gives ease in operation and reading measurement results.Unparalleled PerformanceFast measurement time is considered one of the most important features of a spectrophotometer. EzDrop 1000 leads the market by completing a measurement in 3 seconds. In addition, it ensures reproducibility with the CV value of absorbance that can be as low as less than 1%. Its full-spectrum measuring range (190 to 1000 nm) satisfies diverse needs.Quality GuaranteedTo ensure the formation of sample column and sample loading quality, EzDrop 1000 is equipped with a hydrophobic surface-coating sample window and an assist light. The replaceable sample window system greatly reduces the possibility of residual contamination. Moreover, the cushion design on the detection arm reduces impact, which in turn reduces error in experiments.Compressive Operation ExperienceThe built-in 7” Color LCD with capacitive touch screen is intuitive and easy to use, allowing EzDrop 1000 to be operated without extra computing equipment, saving space in the laboratory. The automated measuring function increases the speed and convenience of operation. Multiple built-in functions allow users to measure nucleic acids, proteins, cells and other samples with the touch of a button.For more information on EzDrop 1000 Micro-Volume Spectrophotometer, please visit https://www.blue-raybio.com/en/category/product/EzDrop-1000-Micro-Volume-Spectrophotometer



