Blue-Ray Biotech Releases TurboQ Real-Time PCR System
Blue-Ray Biotech releases the new real-time PCR system, TurboQ for multiplex PCR and routine detection with versatile features.TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, May 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue-Ray Biotech Corporation, a professional PCR instrument manufacturer, today releases its real-time PCR system, the TurboQ. Designed for multiplex PCR and routine detection with versatile features, TurboQ can greatly help bio-scientists and clinical lab practitioners in performing COVID-19 diagnostic testing and researches.
Mr. Fed Chu, Sales Manager of Blue-Ray Biotech, explains why the company is releasing the product at this moment, “As a company dedicated to accelerating the development of biotechnology, we feel responsible to make a contribution in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. As a matter of fact, we completed the development of TurboQ years ago. Since real-time PCR is currently considered a well-established methodology for analyzing COVID-19 coronavirus, it’s our responsibility to make the product available to researchers.”
With over a decade of success in the development of PCR instruments, Blue-Ray Biotech has released a complete line of products, ranging from mobile PCR machines, gradient thermal cyclers, to real-time PCR systems. Inheriting validated core competency, the TurboQ brings the following versatile features:
4 Optical Channels: Detects up to 4 targets in one well
CCD Base Detection System: The entire plate can be detected at the same time to eliminate the reaction time differences
Motorized Plate Carrier Tray: Plate in/out with one simple click, enables automation integration in the future
+/- 0.25°C Block Temperature Control Accuracy: Ensures experiment condition stability and eliminates uncertainty
Software with Complete Analysis Functions: Functions include Absolute Quantitation, Relative Quantitation, Allelic Discrimination, and Melting Curve. No need to purchase extra analysis module.
