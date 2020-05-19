Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 660 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,154 in the last 365 days.

Blue-Ray Biotech Releases TurboQ Real-Time PCR System

Blue-Ray Biotech releases the new real-time PCR system, TurboQ for multiplex PCR and routine detection with versatile features.

TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, May 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue-Ray Biotech Corporation, a professional PCR instrument manufacturer, today releases its real-time PCR system, the TurboQ. Designed for multiplex PCR and routine detection with versatile features, TurboQ can greatly help bio-scientists and clinical lab practitioners in performing COVID-19 diagnostic testing and researches.

Mr. Fed Chu, Sales Manager of Blue-Ray Biotech, explains why the company is releasing the product at this moment, “As a company dedicated to accelerating the development of biotechnology, we feel responsible to make a contribution in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. As a matter of fact, we completed the development of TurboQ years ago. Since real-time PCR is currently considered a well-established methodology for analyzing COVID-19 coronavirus, it’s our responsibility to make the product available to researchers.”

With over a decade of success in the development of PCR instruments, Blue-Ray Biotech has released a complete line of products, ranging from mobile PCR machines, gradient thermal cyclers, to real-time PCR systems. Inheriting validated core competency, the TurboQ brings the following versatile features:

4 Optical Channels: Detects up to 4 targets in one well
CCD Base Detection System: The entire plate can be detected at the same time to eliminate the reaction time differences
Motorized Plate Carrier Tray: Plate in/out with one simple click, enables automation integration in the future
+/- 0.25°C Block Temperature Control Accuracy: Ensures experiment condition stability and eliminates uncertainty
Software with Complete Analysis Functions: Functions include Absolute Quantitation, Relative Quantitation, Allelic Discrimination, and Melting Curve. No need to purchase extra analysis module.

For more information on TurboQ Real-Time PCR System, please visit
https://www.blue-raybio.com/en/category/product/TurboQ-Real-Time-PCR-System

Boruei Huang
Blue-Ray Biotech
+886 2 8219 1206
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

Blue-Ray Biotech Releases TurboQ Real-Time PCR System

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.